2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Monday Night Football
Baltimore at Los Angeles - 8:15 PM
This game just got a lot more interesting. The Baltimore Ravens figured to be close to the best team in the AFC this season, and after an 0-2 start, we started to question things. The Ravens have since gone 7-2 after starting 0-2, but their latest loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was another example of just how bad this team can be when they aren’t at their best.
Lamar Jackson was awful in Week 11, and Derrick Henry had a costly fumble. The Ravens scored one more touchdown than the Steelers and weren’t able to win the game. A brutal loss for Baltimore now has them at 7-4 and in the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs. If that held, they would travel to face… the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore probably needs to win the division in order to make another playoff run.
The Los Angeles Chargers are now 7-3 on the season after a huge Monday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals, who dropped to 4-7. LA doesn’t really fit into the modern-day view that many people have. The Chargers run the heck out of the football and play elite defense, and it’s working for them in 2024.
When you consider just how good the Chargers defense is but just how good the Ravens offense is with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, this game is as close as close can get, but I would struggle to pick the Chargers here.
LA’s three losses have come against the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals. They have beat up on the bad teams this year and have not been able to beat the good ones.
The Ravens also typically play very well off of a loss, so this could be close victory for Baltimore in primetime to close out Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season.