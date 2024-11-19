2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Sunday Games
Detroit @ Indianapolis - 1:00 PM
The Detroit Lions just put up 52 points at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 52-6 drubbing, and the Indianapolis Colts notched an impressive win over the New York Jets. Both teams are playing for a ton here, as the Lions want to keep winning to eventually secure the no. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
The Colts are right in the Wild Card mix at 5-6. The Denver Broncos hold that final seed in the AFC, and those two teams meet in a few weeks. But honestly, with how good the Lions have been on either side of the ball this season, I just don't think this team is the type to get beaten via "trap game." That feels like the only way the Lions are going to lose another game until the playoffs begin.
Detroit is getting some MVP-level performances from Jared Goff, who threw for another four touchdowns in Week 11, and while Anthony Richardson did look quite good this past Sunday, he's going to have a heck of a time dealing with the stout Lions defense. Did the Lions defense get better after losing Aidan Hutchinson? Is that even possible?
Anyway, the Lions are the better team and should be able to win here in Week 12. It would not shock me to see this game get closer than some thing, as the NFL is filled with parity, but Jared Goff and that offense have picked apart some very good defenses this year, so it's not likely that Indy is able to shut this team down.
The Lions are incredibly strong along the offensive line and should also be able to run the heck out of the ball. The Colts may have to rely on Richardson's arm if they fall behind, and that is a recipe for disaster.