NFC North Power Rankings: Ranking the competitive division after Week 11
Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season is now over, so let's rank the best division in football, the NFC North, after the latest games. Three of four teams in the NFC North did indeed win in Week 11, and you can probably guess who they are even if you didn't watch the games.
This is the best division in football, period. All three of the top teams in the division do have the capability to make deep playoff runs in 2024. It'll be interesting to see if the Detroit Lions can keep their slim lead in the division as we head down the stretch.
Let's power rank the best division in football after Week 11.
4. Chicago Bears (4-6)
The Chicago Bears are finding ways to lose games. They have recently lost on a last-second Hail Mary and now have just lost on a field goal attempt that was blocked. This all boils down to coaching, as we should be talking about the Bears being 5-5 and still in the playoff mix in the NFC.
But this team is clearly not making the playoffs this season and should probably blowup this current coaching staff after the 2024 NFL Season. Caleb Williams is struggling as of late, as they did recently fire former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Chicago does have a nice foundation in place on both sides of the ball, but this current set-up with the staff is not working.
Perhaps they can compete for a Wild Card spot in 2025. That's where this team should be looking now.
3. Green Bay Packers (7-3)
The Green Bay Packers were headed toward a 6-4 start before they blocked the game-winning field goal attempt by the Chicago Bears. This is the second week in a row where a team blocked a GW field goal attempt, as the Kansas City Chiefs did it last week against the Denver Broncos.
The Packers aren't as good as the Detroit Lions, and I still do worry about Jordan Love and the interceptions, but they're 7-3 through the first 10 games and are likely going to travel for multiple playoff games. They caught fire during the 2023 NFL Season and rode that wave into the NFC Divisional Round.
They probably have higher hopes this season. Could we see them and the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game this season?
2. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)
A solid win in Week 11 now has the Vikings at 8-2 on the season, and somehow, this team is still alive for the NFC North title. They likely won't win it, but the fact that they are essentially keeping pace with the Detroit Lions is a testament to just how well this team is coached on either side of the ball.
The Vikes are all but guaranteed to make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season, and it'll be interesting to see if the team could make a run with Sam Darnold at QB. Them being a bit limited under center could be their undoing this season, but they do have JJ McCarthy waiting in the wings, so Darnold likely isn't their long-term answer unless something wild happens.
1. Detroit Lions (9-1)
I mean, how about this Detroit Lions team? I understand that they were likely always going to blowout the Jacksonville Jaguars, but them winning by 46 points is just not something that happens in the NFL much. This is quite easily the best team in the NFL, and I am not sure it's a discussion.
Jared Goff rebounded nicely from his five-interception game, and both sides of the ball were working for Detroit. Now at 9-1, they are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the NFL and could clinch the no. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. It's clear that in the NFC and in the NFL, it's the Lions at the very top, a small gap, and then everyone else.
It would honestly be a shock if the Lions didn't at least make the Super Bowl this season. How has this team gotten better after losing Aidan Hutchinson?