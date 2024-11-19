2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Denver @ Las Vegas - 4:05 PM
How about the Denver Broncos? Since starting 0-2, the team has gone 6-3 over their last nine games, and since that same point, rookie QB Bo Nix has tossed 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions, and one of those picks was directly the fault of WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey. It’s been a huge year for the Broncos, and some people expected them to win just half of their current win total.
Denver is in the seventh and final seed in the AFC playoff picture, and they do also control their own destiny. With how bad the AFC has been this year, the Broncos have been able to slide up the standings a good bit, as they have been better than expected.
The Broncos are traveling to Las Vegas to face the lifeless Raiders, a team that got beaten by the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. The Raiders really do not do anything well besides lose, and while the Broncos have had a hard time beating the Raiders in their stadium, these two teams could not be more different.
The last time the Broncos and Raiders played, Denver beat them by 16 points, and if it wasn’t for a garbage time touchdown, it would have been an even bigger loss for Vegas. The Raiders are rapidly approaching yet another rebuild, and the Broncos could ride this insane rookie QB play and a strong defense all the way into the playoffs this season.
While this is yet another game that could be closer than expected because it’s a divisional matchup, the Broncos are significantly better on both sides of the ball, so they should have no trouble taking down the Raiders and moving to 7-5 on the season.
This is shaping up to be a Broncos win.