NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the rookie QB class following Week 11
As we have done, we have power ranked the rookie QB class. Let's dive into the latest power rankings after the conclusion of Week 11. The rookie QB class is actually largely playing very well. All four rookie QBs who have started a bulk of the games this year have passer ratings above 80. Now yes, I understand that stats don't always tell the entire story.
And yes, it's perhaps not smart to latch onto a rookie QBs' statistical production, but you can't help but look at just how efficient some of them have been. We've rolled out our weekly QB power rankings each week thus far.
As Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season comes to a close, how do the rookie QB power rankings look?
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the rookie QB class following Week 11
4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams played a good game in Week 11, but the Chicago Bears potential game-winning kick as time expired was blocked by the Green Bay Packers. The Bears now sit at 4-6 on the season, having lost four games in a row. It's been a tough stretch for Chicago and that offense, but Williams was solid in Week 11.
And overall, I do believe they'll be fine, as their issues seem to be mostly due to coaching. A strong coaching staff taking over in 2025 could be all that Chicago is missing, and I do believe that there was a ton of pressure on the shoulders of Williams to come in and produce immediately given how highly he was thought of coming into the NFL.
He's down to fourth on our rookie QB power rankings. He's struggled recently.
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have their guy, and they should be feeling very good about their future with Drake Maye running the show. The Pats simply need more talent on offense, so over the next two offseasons, the hope is that de-facto GM Eliof Wolf can surround Maye with some good players.
Tee Higgins is one of the top free agents at WR this coming offseason, so that could be a huge get for them. The Patriots also need some offensive line help. Drake Maye is producing at a respectable level for a rookie QB and is doing it with the worst offensive personnel in the NFL. This should really make you wonder just how high his ceiling could be once the Patriots get some more talent.
And a lot of this boils down to Maye simply getting more reps in the offense and in the NFL. He's third on our rookie QB power rankings.
2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is still having a solid season overall, but the production has dipped lately, and some have attributed that to injuries that Daniels has been dealing with lately. The Washington Commanders are still 7-4 and are still very likely to make the playoffs this year. Hitting a bit of a rookie wall is not at all a huge cause for concern, and I would feel very confident in saying that Washington is going to be just fine.
However, Kliff Kingsbury, their offensive coordinator, does have a reputation as an OC and head coach to kind of fall apart down the stretch, so that could be something to monitor here. His recent history in this regard could actually ruin Jayden Daniels chances to win the OROY award.
1. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Folks, it's time we have a talk about Bo Nix. This man is on fire and is so clearly the Offensive Rookie of the Year at this point, and I am not sure there is an argument to be had to suggest otherwise. He's thrown 14 touchdown passes against just two interceptions after throwing four interceptions across his first two games.
Denver is 6-3 over their last nine and just blew out the Atlanta Falcons. They are 6-5 on the season and still sit in the seventh seed in the AFC playoff chase. Denver also controls their own destiny, and Bo Nix is just wheeling and dealing.
Many people laughed when the Broncos took Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but I am not sure how they can laugh now. It's been a total domination by Nix over the last month and a half.