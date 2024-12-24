2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 17 Games

It’s another week full of huge implications for the 2024 NFL Playoffs as well as the 2025 NFL Draft. There are huge matchups galore in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season with playoff seeding on the line, division titles on the line, and playoff hopes at stake in win-or-you’re-cooked situations.

This is shaping up to be one of the wildest weeks of the season, and NFL fans get an earlier start than usual with a pair of big games on Christmas Day, both being aired on Netflix. Then, there is a trio of huge games on Saturday followed by the usual festivities on Sunday and Monday.

Make sure you’re got your streaming services, seatbelts, and popcorn are ready, football fans. It’s going to be a wild, bumpy ride. Let’s make all of our game picks and predictions with viewing information for every game as well.

2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Critical Week 17 Games

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

Wednesday, December 25, 1:00 PM ET (Game will be on Netflix)

Netflix had better be hoping their servers can handle more than just the backside of Mike Tyson for this pivotal AFC matchup with huge playoff implications. The last time Netflix tried to host a major sporting event – Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul – it didn’t go so great for them. Now amplify the volume of viewers into the tens of millions for a game that will be more than just the “only thing on” on Christmas Day.

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading on the road with the healthiest-looking offense they have had all season. Hollywood Brown was a nice addition this past weekend against the Houston Texans, while the return of Isiah Pacheco has given that offense a dynamic overall look. Not to mention, Xavier Worthy is growing weekly right before our eyes and has quietly been one of the most effective offensive weapons the Chiefs have had consistently all year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have George Pickens for their ugly loss against the Ravens and we’ll have to see about him being back on a short week here. Russell Wilson made some egregious mistakes as the Steelers have now put the AFC North title in jeopardy with two games to play. As rough as Kansas City has looked at times this season, they can lock up the #1 seed against Pittsburgh and I think they will get it done.

Prediction: Chiefs win 28-23