2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

‘Tis the season for giving, and this 2025 NFL mock draft is going to give a lot of NFL teams what they desperately need for the future, and for some, what they likely wish they could have right now.

It never ceases to amaze just how quickly time flies during the NFL season each year as we’re already in the thick of the College Football Playoff as well as the 2024 NFL playoff race. But as we approach the playoffs, more than half the league is .500 or worse this season. It seems to be just as much of a race to the top of the 2025 NFL Draft as it is anything else.

As of right now, all 32 teams still have their first-round picks for the 2025 NFL Draft which is also really fun and largely unprecedented. It’s not something we’ve seen since I’ve been making mock drafts, that’s for sure.

Even if it doesn’t stay that way, and even with a class that appears to lack a lot of blue-chip talent, this is shaping up to be a fun draft class. As of right now, it appears as though the quarterback prospects are slowly falling down the board, but we know teams will still (and always) reach. Let’s get to our latest 2025 NFL mock draft projections for the entire first round.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders, Giants land franchise QBs; Patriots get Travis Hunter

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

What do we know about the Las Vegas Raiders as the offseason rapidly approaches? Well, we know that this team desperately needs a long-term answer at the quarterback position, as it feels like they are the only team in the AFC West without a long-term answer at that position right now.

They also might be the only AFC West team without a long-term answer in the head coach department. That will raise more interesting questions for this franchise as the offseason looms large, but the Raiders have two key pieces that teams have to account for every single week already – Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby. Those two guys are major cornerstone pieces and having them should give them confidence to roll with a young quarterback.

This is another “beauty in the eye of the beholder” class at QB as there is no clear-cut, Andrew Luck-type of prospect. Sanders is going to be well-liked by a lot of coaching staffs around the league because of his football bloodline and ability to play the point guard position as a signal caller.

2. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The New York Giants are another team at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order with major question marks surrounding both their head coach and general manager positions. And they’ve already busted the QB position wide-open, cutting former first-round pick Daniel Jones in the middle of the 2024 season.

We know the Giants are going to be in search of a quarterback, but will they fall in love with anyone in this class?

I wouldn’t be shocked to see them go the veteran route if at all possible, especially with the clock slightly ticking on Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. The Giants may not want to make sweeping changes in their brain trust until after this next season. Letting Schoen and Daboll pick a QB here carries massive risk for the future, however, because what happens if they’re not around in 2026?