2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 17 Games

Detroit Lions (13-2) @ San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

Monday, December 30, 8:15 PM ET

The Detroit Lions are so good, they’ve literally started drawing up plays in which guys are falling down on purpose to try and trick the defense.

Seriously.

The Lions are the NFL’s most well-oiled machine offensively, and this game will help determine whether or not they are going to go into the playoffs as the #1 seed in the NFC. As bad as the San Francisco 49ers have been this season, I just can’t quit them.

The 49ers lost a tough one to the Miami Dolphins on the road this past weekend, and even though the Niners won’t be in contention for the playoffs this year, they still have enough guys offensively to cause problems for the Lions, who have had detrimental injuries on the defensive side of the ball this season.

If there’s any coach out there who can take a matchup like this and make his team look like a juggernaut despite their record, it’s Kyle Shanahan. And that’s kind of what I think is going to happen, honestly.

I’m not trying to sell the Lions short. I’ve been on that team’s bandwagon for a long time. With that said, Vegas is only giving Detroit 3.5 points on the road in this one for a reason. They are seven games better than the 49ers and are only getting 3.5 points. Think about that…

I have a feeling this is going to be a “reminder” type of game for the folks out there among the 49ers fan base who have been calling for Kyle Shanahan to be fired, an absolutely ridiculous notion given this team’s injuries this season. The Niners still have Deebo. They still have George Kittle. They still have Jauan Jennings. They are still going to make plays.

I think they remind the NFL world that they’re going to be a threat next season with a big win over Detroit in the upset of the week.

Prediction: 49ers win 31-21

