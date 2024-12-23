NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: A ton of movement as regular season nears end

With Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season about over, let's dive into our latest power rankings. Who are the biggest risers and fallers? Oh man, the games have some insane stakes at this point. We are now approaching the final two weeks of the regular season, and there will be some playoff scenarios that could come down to the final games.

The NFL is kind of weird this year; there are a ton of bad teams in 2024, but the parity also seems to be quite strong. The NFL 'middle class' is evident, and there is also a clear tier of good-not-great teams. Additionally, most of the bad teams in the NFL this year do need to figure out a long-term QB situation, and with the coming NFL Draft class not projected to be that strong at the QB position, there could be a ton of bad teams yet again in 2025.

Anyway, we will soon close out Week 16 of the 2024 NFL Season and will pivot to Week 17. Let's dive into our latest NFL power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Playoff pictures gets more and more clearer

32. New York Giants (3-12)

Getting blown out in Atlanta, the New York Giants are losers once again. Now 3-12 on the season, they'll likely have to lose their last two games to secure the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And to the surprise of no one, they are probably eyeing one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, who seem to be the top QB prospecfts in the NFL Draft.

The Giants went downhill in a big way when they decided to give Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million contract extension two offseasons ago. They cut Jones several weeks ago and have sinced turned to Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, so it's not been pretty. And both head coach Brian Daboll and Generel Manager Joe Schoen could be on their way out the door in 2025.

New York has just about nothing working for them at the moment, and the path to success for them has to revolve around taking a QB in a few months. They continue to circle the drain in our latest NFL power rankings.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

Oh boy. The Jacksonville Jaguars are among the worst teams in the NFL this year and are clearly headed toward the 2025 NFL Offseason. The team is likely to part ways with head coach Doug Pederson when the season is over, and their main goal should center around doing whatever it takes to make it work with Trevor Lawrence, who has not been as good as we thought he would be when he came into the NFL.

The Jaguars lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 and are about as low as you can get in our NFL power rankings. This team is circling the drain.