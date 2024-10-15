2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 7 games
Detroit Lions (4-1) @ Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
Sunday, October 20, 1:00 PM ET
Well, I may have spoken too soon earlier. I said that the best matchup of Week 7 was going to be the Texans going to Green Bay to take on the Packers but this game has the makings of being one of the top matchups of the entire season so far, much less just this coming week.
We have to acknowledge that the Detroit Lions may have lost their best defensive player with Aidan Hutchinson going down with what will almost undoubtedly be a season-ending injury, one that was disgusting to watch and I do not recommend seeking it out if you haven’t already had the displeasure of seeing it. We wish Hutchinson well.
The Detroit Lions as a whole, however, are really just one of the most outstanding teams in the league right now. I didn’t make this week’s NFL Power Rankings, but if I did, I would have put the Lions in the #1 overall slot. They look like the best team in the NFL. I know the Vikings were off this week and it’s kind of a recency bias thing, but Detroit is just so impressive in all phases.
They are throwing Dan Skipper at wide receiver for crying out loud.
As good as the Vikings have been this season, this is going to be their most brutal test yet. The Lions are an opponent that knows them well and I think Detroit has the clear quarterback advantage here as well. The Vikings have the advantage of home field and the bye week, so this is going to be a closer game and Vegas agrees.
The Vikings are 1.5-point home favorites, which basically means they think this game is a toss-up in terms of being a pick-em. I don’t hate that approach early on in the week but my convictions right now are much stronger in favor of the Detroit Lions, who look like a legit Super Bowl contender.
Prediction: Lions win 31-24