NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
The NFL was filled with a ton of intense action in Week 6. Let's turn our attention to our latest power rankings as we now approach Week 7. Don't look now, but Week 7 is now firmly in view. The latest NFL action brought forth a ton of top storylines that we'll be taking about all this week.
Perhaps most notably, Caleb Williams threw for four touchdown passes as the Chicago Bears blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, moving them to 4-2 on the season. Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers also took care of business on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.
Let's try to make heads and tails of all this action in our latest NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)
There are almost no words for just how bad the Jacksonville Jaguars are. They got blown out in London in Week 6 and actually play next week in London as well. It's an odd situation for the team to be in, as it's clear that Doug Pederson has not only lost the locker room, but is probably also done as a coach in the NFL if you ask me.
Are the Jaguars going to have enough oomph in that front office to make a head coaching chance while across the pond? It's desperately needed. This team is way too talented to be 1-5. But they are, and major changes are surely on the horizon.
31. Cleveland Browns (1-5)
The 1-5 Cleveland Browns may have a path to 1-8 at this point. They're going to be sellers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline at this point, and you'd have to think that Deshaun Watson gets sent to the bench. Nothing is working for the Browns, but making a QB change could actually temporarily fix a good bit.
The Browns managed to make the playoffs last year with a very similar roster. Joe Flacco was able to push them across the edge, so that kind of tells you just what the issue is, but the Browns have no contractual way to move on from Deshaun Watson for years now. This is just a huge mess for Cleveland and it's not getting better anytime soon.