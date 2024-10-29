2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Another week of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, and it was a pretty outstanding week of football overall. Especially for those of us who were able to tune in to the early window of games on the NFL Red Zone channel, where there was absolute mayhem during the “Witching Hour”, it was a glorious week of football.
Not to mention, the Hail Mary that shocked the NFL world as the Washington Commanders walked it off against the Chicago Bears in a battle of this year’s top two NFL Draft picks.
The NFL is the best, and it always will be. Even with the best possible World Series going on. As we approach the Sports Equinox with all of the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA now going on, Week 9 of the NFL season seems to have the theme of “desperation”. There are a lot of teams who desperately need to get wins this week, or their seasons could be over, starting with the first game on the slate.
Let’s dive right in and take a look at every game in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season, and make our weekly winner picks and score predictions.
Teams on a bye: Steelers, 49ers
2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 9 games
Houston Texans (6-2) @ New York Jets (2-6)
Thursday, October 31, 8:15 PM ET
We open up Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season on absolute disaster watch for the New York Jets, who are absolutely reeling at 2-6. The Jets are running out of people to blame for their current issues. Robert Saleh has already been fired. Nathaniel Hackett has already been demoted.
Not even acquiring Davante Adams has been able to solve the issues for this Jets team, which is going to extend its current streak of seasons missing the playoffs (more than any other team in the NFL right now) barring some type of miraculous turnaround.
If there’s a week to “get right”, it’s potentially catching the Houston Texans sleepwalking on a short week. The Jets have desperation on their side while Houston has been skating by to a 6-2 record and has needed a bunch of turnovers the last three weeks to win or keep games close. I am going to start off this week’s NFL picks and score predictions with a scorching hot take: The New York Jets are going to be desperate enough to win this game.
The fact that the Jets are playing at home is helpful, and a win on Thursday night football will at least keep people talking about this team for one more week. The Jets are 1.5-point home underdogs but this game feels like way more of a toss-up than most matchups between 6-2 and 2-6 teams would
Prediction: Jets win 24-20