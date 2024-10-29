2024 NFL Picks, Score Predictions for Week 9 Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)
Monday, November 4, 8:15 PM ET
Sigh…
The Chiefs won again last week. Who could have predicted it?
The reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are somehow the least intriguing 7-0 team in NFL history. Someone change my mind. Yes, the Chiefs are good. Great, even. The Chiefs are so good that they appear to be winning games on auto-pilot this season.
Kansas City just shows up and wins the game, is what it feels like. Is anyone else watching this and feeling the same way? Maybe it’s just me.
Still, somehow, the Chiefs have the 9th-best scoring offense in the league and the 5th-best scoring defense in the league. They convert third downs at an exceptionally high rate and they prevent teams from getting touchdowns when they get to the red zone. The Chiefs might not be the Bronx Bombers of the NFL this year but they get guys on base and they drive runs in. And their pitching is great.
I feel like I’m just saying words, now. The Chiefs are inevitable. And they are catching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the right time. The Bucs are reeling a little bit after the loss of both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Do they have the weapons needed to go on the road and beat a team like Kansas City? This will be the best test yet for someone like Baker Mayfield, who has been in the MVP conversation at times this season.
We’ll see what Baker is really made of and whether or not the Bucs can actually capitalize if they can force the Chiefs to make any mistakes.
Prediction: