NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top MVP candidates following Week 8 action
We're officially about to the halfway point of the 2024 NFL season, which means the MVP race is heating up with a handful of prominent candidates around the league. Our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to explore the MVP race and which players are making the biggest waves up to this point in the season, especially after what we all saw in Week 8 action.
Who are the top MVP candidates in the NFL right now? Who would be winning the award if the season ended today?
Let's take a look at the top five candidates who are making the biggest impact for their respective teams so far this year.
NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 NFL MVP candidates through Week 8
5. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
As of right now, I don't know that there's any way you could deny the impact Jayden Daniels has made on the Washington Commanders. Sometimes it's better to be "lucky" than good, but Daniels has been good for most of the season and the ball literally bounced his way in Week 8.
Daniels heaved up a Hail Mary on the last play of the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and sent the Commanders faithful fan base home happy with a touchdown to win/end the game.
Daniels has been sensational all year for the Commanders, completing nearly 72 percent of his passes with 7 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and only two interceptions. Most importantly, the Commanders are a shocking 6-2 after the first eight games of the season.
4. Kirk Cousins, QB, Falcons
We'll see how the rest of the season progresses, but Kirk Cousins might end up not only being the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2024, but potentially the league MVP.
Cousins threw four touchdowns in the Falcons' win over their division rival Buccaneers on Sunday, and we've seen Captain Kirk out there slinging it most of the season so far. He's now up to 14 touchdown passes on the season with seven interceptions, and the Falcons could be in the driver's seat for the NFC South with the injuries we've seen the Bucs have to deal with in recent weeks.
Cousins has a fully healthy arsenal of weapons right now and he's getting the most out of all of them on a weekly basis it seems.
3. Jared Goff, QB, Lions
Jared Goff only needed 85 yards passing in a game in which his team scored 52 points. How does the math work out on that one?
Goff threw three touchdown passes as the Lions absolutely embarrassed the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, and he continues to be one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks. Goff may not be as spectacular of a playmaker as guys like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, but he is a great team leader and just a really good quarterback overall.
The Lions are lucky to have him.
2. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
Lamar Jackson is nothing short of spectacular and the Baltimore Ravens have one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in the NFL because of him. With that said, we've seen a number of times this season that Jackson and the Ravens are flawed and beatable, but that doesn't take away from his MVP candidacy.
The Ravens lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns but Jackson maintained his MVP pace. He's got 17 passing touchdowns compared to just two interceptions along with 501 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
Jackson is the league's most dangerous dual threat quarterback and having Derrick Henry to lean on has made him even better.
1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills
After the Bills traded away Stefon Diggs in the 2024 offseason, the pressure was on Josh Allen more than ever before. Allen was going to be asked this season to elevate the talent around him unlike any other time in his professional career, and he has done just that.
Even though he might have gotten away with some, the numbers are what they are. Josh Allen has 14 touchdown passes compared to just one interception this season. He's got three more rushing touchdowns to go along with it and the Buffalo Bills are firmly in control of the AFC East at the midway point of the season.
Allen has been spectacular and the Bills look like they are just as strong of a contender this year as in years prior, even without Diggs.