2024 NFL Playoffs: Postseason guide for the formidable NFC

While the 2024 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday with a pair of AFC match-ups, the NFC doesn’t kick into action until late Sunday afternoon. The conference has the final three postseason contests. The goal is to reach New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

There’s already been a look at the numbers regarding the seven AFC playoff participants. Now it’s time to break down the NFC clubs both statistically and historically. The top seed is the Detroit Lions, who find themselves in this position for the first time ever.

1. Detroit Lions (15-2)

Coaching Resume: Dan Campbell is 2-1 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Lions are making their 19th overall playoff appearance (14th since merger), 9-14 in postseason play (3-13 since merger).

Notable: Lions led NFL in scoring for first time since 1954, and their 564 points are the fourth-highest single-season total in league history. Detroit’s 15 wins are a franchise-record, and their 11-1 mark vs. conferences foes (lone loss to Buccaneers in Week 2) was the best by any team in the league. Lions are still the lone team in the NFC that has failed to reach their Super Bowl. Their last NFL title came in 1957.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Coaching Resume: Nick Sirianni is 2-3 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Eagles making their 31st overall playoff appearance (27th since merger), 25-26 in postseason play (21-25 since merger).

Notable: Sirianni has led Eagles to 14-3 record in two of last three seasons. Eagles are plus-160 in scoring differential (463-303), this after finishing plus-5 (433-428) in this category in 2023. Only Chargers (301) allowed fewer points than Philadelphia in 2024. Eagles finished first in NFL in fewest yards allowed and fewest passing yards allowed. Last season, Birds ranked 26th and 31st, respectively, in these categories.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

Coaching Resume: Todd Bowles is 1-2 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Buccaneers are making their 15th overall playoff appearance (15th since merger), 12-12 in postseason play (12-12 since merger).

Notable: Buccaneers are making a franchise-record fifth straight postseason appearance, which is also the longest-active streak in the NFC. Tampa Bay outscored opponents 155-82 in the fourth quarter and overtime this season. Bucs are only 2024 playoff team with a negative takeaway/giveaway differential (minus-5). Their 23 turnovers (18 by QB Baker Mayfield) are the most by any club in the 2024 postseason.

4. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

Coaching Resume: Sean McVay is 7-4 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Rams are making their 33rd overall playoff appearance (25th since merger), 26-28 in postseason play (23-22 since merger).

Notable: Rams are the only team in the playoffs with a negative scoring differential (minus-19). Rams are of three NFL teams, along with Ravens and Broncos, to make the playoffs this season after a 0-2 start. Sean McVay’s team finished 5-4 at home this season, losses to Packers, Dolphins, Eagles, and Seahawks. Los Angeles outscored 92-30 in first quarter this season. Rams’ last postseason win was Super Bowl LIV.

5. Minnesota Vikings (14-3)

Coaching Resume: Kevin O’Connell is 0-1 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Vikings are making their 32nd overall playoff appearance (30th since merger), 21-31 in postseason play (19-29 since merger).

Notable: Vikings are first wild card team with 14 regular-season wins (1 more than 13-3 Titans in 1999). Vikings (and Steelers) tied for the NFL lead with 33 takeaways, including league-best 24 interceptions. Minnesota finished plus-12 in turnover differential (minus-12 in 2023). Sam Darnold totaled career highs in passing yards (4,319) and TD passes (35). Minnesota scored 100-plus points in each quarter this season.

6. Washington Commanders (12-5)

Coaching Resume: Dan Quinn is 3-2 in postseason play (3-2 with Falcons).

Postseason Resume: Commanders are making their 26th overall playoff appearance (20th since merger), 23-20 in postseason play (20-16 since merger).

Notable: Commanders’ 12 wins are most by the team since 1991, when they finished 14-2 and won Super Bowl XXVI. Washington won eight more games this season than they did in ‘23, when they finished 4-13. Commanders owns plus-94 scoring differential (485-391) in 2024, after finishing with a minus-189 scoring margin (329-518) a year ago. Commanders committed only 16 turnovers this season, 32 turnovers in ’23.

7. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

Coaching Resume: Matt LaFleur is 3-4 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Packers are making their NFL-record 37th playoff appearance (26th since merger), 37-25 in postseason play (25-22 since merger).

Notable: Packers were 1-5 vs. NFC North rivals, 10-1 vs. rest of the NFL (loss to Eagles) this season. Packers have 37 postseason wins, one short of NFL record held by 49ers (38). Green Bay finished third in league in turnover differential (plus-12). Their 31 takeaways were fourth in the NFL, and 13 more than they managed in 2023 (18). Green Bay outscored opponents a combined 108-41 in the first quarter.