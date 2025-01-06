2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings of the regular season

With the conclusion of Week 18, the NFL playoffs are on the horizon. Let's dive into our final power rankings of the regular season. And with that, the regular season is over. It's actually sad just how quickly this year passed us by, but oh well.

The NFL playoffs will soon begin, as the no. 1 seeds will get to stay home and rest for a week, but every other seed will have the Wild Card Round to try and get beyond. We have rolled out our power rankings every week here on NFL Spin Zone, and it's a shame that they are winding down.

The playoffs will soon make way for Super Bowl 59, and we'll then get to talk about the 2025 free agency period and the 2025 NFL Draft. There is still tons of juice content coming from the NFL, but for the last time in the 2024 regular season, let's unveil our latest NFL power rankings.

2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings with playoffs on the horizon

32. New York Giants (3-14)

The New York Giants take their final loss of the season and fall to the Philadelphia Eagles. They now finish the season with the most losses in Giants' franchise history, so that's when you know big changes are on the horizon. However, while the logical move might be to fire Brian Daboll, the real issue is in the front office.

If you ask me, and I have been on this train for a while, the real issue is Joe Schoen, the General Manager. Anyway, I can't control what the Giants do, but Schoen is the primary issue and needs to go before Daboll does. The Giants will probably be aggressive this coming offseason in trying to enact a long-term plan at the QB position. The 2025 NFL Draft class is not expected to be deep at QB, so the G-Men may have to do something different. They are dead-last in our final power rankings of the regular season.

31. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

Having now officially clinched the no. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans now control a large part of the NFL offseason, honestly. The main issue with the Titans and the coming NFL Draft is that this class is not projected to be very deep at the QB position, and that is the one position this team is missing. Heck, it would not shock me if the Titans fielded calls for this top pick.

Man, I would hate to be in this situation if I was Titans' GM Ran Carthon. There isn't a lot to like about this coming offseason for Tennessee. But you know what - the people that run and build these teams are professionals for a reason, so the Titans will have a new QB under center in 2025. They settle in at no. 31 in our final regular season power rankings of the 2024 NFL Season.