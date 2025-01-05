The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching believe it or not. Are these three players worthy of the first overall pick? Honestly, this year is a bad year to need a rookie QB. As of now, it appears as if the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class is just not going to be good, but the early returns on the QB class in 2024 look amazing.

This could force a ton of QB movement within the league this coming offseason. And I am not sure it's a slam-dunk guarantee that a QB is the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, there could be numerous players who do not play QB who could go first overall.

Let's look at three players who could go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 players who could be worthy of the first overall pick

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best player in the country, Travis Hunter brings an uncanny dual-threat ability into the NFL. He is a legitimate first-round prospect at both cornerback and wide receiver, which is just insane. I could see a scenario where Hunter does get snaps at both positions but ultimately settles into one more than the other.

Heck, Hunter could settle into WR more, as that's where the money is, but could even hit the field as a defensive back in some nickel and dime defense looks. Hunter and his camp may also be adamant that whatever team takes him plays him at both positions. This is not all pizazz with Hunter - he is a legitimate, high-end college prospect who could have a lengthy and successful NFL career.

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham is the best trench player in the country on either side of the ball. And in the NFL, games are won and lost in the trenches. There could be a certain team who is picking first overall that does not need a QB or a playmaker and could opt to beef-up the trenches. Mason Graham is a foundational building block for most teams for years to come.

He is most definitely someone who could go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The best tackle prospect in the country, Will Campbell could find himself on the New England Patriots if they keep the first overall pick. The Patriots have their QB of the future in Drake Maye but also have what could be the worst offensive line in football, and there is no position more important along the OL than left tackle.

This would be a logical fit if you ask me - the Pats have a desperate need at LT, and Will Campbell could fill that need. Any NFL team has to understand that the way to sustain success in the NFL is the build from the inside, out.

Get the QB, and build up the trenches, period. The Patriots holding the top pick and taking someone like Travis Hunter could be a massive mistake. Will Campbell could be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.