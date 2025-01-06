2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings of the regular season

30. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

I mean, we did not really expect much from the Cleveland Browns here in Week 18. They got throttled by the Baltimore Ravens in the most predictable game of the season. Heck, I bet most of those players are just glad that the season is over, as they finish 3-14 on the year and do have a shot at clinching the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns trading for Deshaun Watson a couple of years ago has totally ruined their franchise for the present day. We also got some news on Sunday morning that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will not be back. But head coach Kevin Stefanski seems to be coming back in 2025. I would personally anticipate a ton of change coming for the Browns as they look to build something resembling a competent football team for the long-term.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

With their two-game winning streak snapped, the Las Vegas Raiders drop their final game of the season and are now 4-13 on the year. The Raiders’ offseason is going to be interesting, as they do need a franchise QB but are picking sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they probably won’t be in range for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

The Raiders winning these last two games before in Week 18 kind of ruined their draft status in the first round. Now yes, winning games is always a good thing for the team internally, but in the long-run, it did not make a ton of sense. If you ask me, the Raiders should part ways with Antonio Pierce, who was given the interim tag last year after Josh McDaniels got fired.

Vegas is circling the drain in a big way and have to figure something out with their franchise QB situation in 2025 and beyond. I do not envy GM Tom Telesco one bit - he’s got a huge job in front of him, and for what it is worth, he did draft Justin Herbert, so maybe there is light at the end of the tunnell…