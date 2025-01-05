2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

For more than half the NFL, the 2024 NFL season is about to officially reach its conclusion. It’s officially 2025 NFL Draft season for so many teams which means it’s time to dive head-first into a brand-new 2025 NFL mock draft.

And we could be in line for a lot of wild picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. As always, there’s tremendous demand for the quarterback position but only so much supply. How risky are teams going to be this coming offseason? Outside of the quarterback position, this draft class is strong and deep at some of the offensive skill positions, especially at running back and tight end.

Perhaps the great strength of this class in the early first looks is on the defensive line where interior linemen and edge players alike could load up the first couple of rounds.

As always with the NFL Draft, we expect the unexpected. Especially with all 32 teams still owning their first-round picks at this point, this draft could be mayhem. Let’s dive in for a full two-round mock draft as the 2024 regular season comes to its final conclusion.

2025 NFL mock draft: Jalen Milroe throws a wrench in round one

1. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The New England Patriots are about to have a pretty fun offseason in 2025. At least, they have the assets to have a really fun offseason in 2025.

They are absolutely loaded with salary cap space and financial flexibility. They’ve got a franchise quarterback in place with Drake Maye. They might end up having the #1 overall pick in the 2025 (we’ll see what the day brings on Sunday) and obviously if they get the #1 pick, it’s going to be either traded or spent on the top non-QB on New England’s board.

There are a variety of rumors out there right now about Hunter is planning to attack his NFL career positionally but I really think he is going to get a shot to play both sides of the ball. In New England’s context, it really could be beneficial for him to be at either spot but how can you not love the idea of Hunter becoming Drake Maye’s top target in the passing game?

2. Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

It’s going to be fascinating to watch the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 offseason. I think one thing that’s pretty clear based on the 2024 season that we all just witnessed is that the AFC South is absolutely winnable going forward, regardless of which team you are entering 2025.

The Texans seemed like they were going to clearly leapfrog everybody else in the 2024 season but that just didn’t happen and everything feels wide open going forward.

For The Titans, does that mean going after a veteran this offseason like Sam Darnold if he becomes available? Kirk Cousins? Or do you basically force yourself to fall in love with one of the quarterbacks in this class?

There are not many NFL Draft experts who have Shedeur Sanders ranked as a top-3 player in this class but he might be the “safest” pick at QB in this class. He can spread the ball around, he’s football savvy, and while some may disagree with this, I actually believe he’s got a decently high ceiling if he can continue to progress in his processing and not take so many sacks.