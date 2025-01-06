2024 NFL Power Rankings: Final power rankings of the regular season

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

With a loss in Week 18, the Jacksonville Jaguars drop to 4-13 on the season and will now look to the 2025 NFL Draft to fix what needs fixing. If nothing else, rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr is a total stud and is going to explode in year two. In my opinion, the Jaguars are not all that far away - this roster is quite talented and does not need a ton.

It's primarily a coaching issue more than a skill issue if you will. I would personally anticipate both GM Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson being shown the door and a full-blown reset coming in that regard. I have seen a lot of people say that Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would be a great fit to unlock Trevor Lawrence and this Jaguars' offense, which does have some talent.

The biggest thing here is to try and get the most out of Lawrence, who has not been nearly as good as we thought when he came into the NFL back in 2021. It's another lost year for the Jaguars.

27. New England Patriots (4-13)

So, how about that Joe Milton guy? In an interesting game, the Buffalo Bills came into this one having rested a ton of starters; they already have the second seed in the AFC clinched and had nothing to gain here. The New England Patriots definitely put a solid effort on the field and actually do hurt their NFL Draft slot.

However, I promise you the players do not care about that at all. Anyway, this coming offseason for the Patriots will be all about making it work around Drake Maye. The Patriots must fix their offensive line and bring in some viable players at wide receiver. If WR Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals were to hit the open market, I bet the Pats would be huge players for his services.

This hasn't been a super brutal year for the franchise if you ask me - Drake Maye looks very good and I would not be shocked if he broke out in year two if the right players around him were brought it, but it's another single-digit win season for the Patriots.