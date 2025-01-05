Updated 2025 NFL Draft order as Patriots, Browns, Titans fight for No. 1 pick

For some teams, Week 18 is about clinching a trip to the NFL Playoffs to compete for the Super Bowl. For many others, Week 18 is about clinching a marquee spot in the upcoming NFL Draft. With several teams in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, the 2025 NFL Draft order is going to undergo changes in Week 18.

The 2025 NFL Draft does not carry as much punch as previous years with a rather thin quarterback class. However, there are a lot of talented players near the top of the draft boards and a lot of desperate teams who want to add that talent.

The New England Patriots could lock up the No. 1 overall pick and trade down to add more assets around Drake Maye; Tennessee could pick its quarterback of the future with the No. 1 overall pick and Cleveland may be able to kickstart its next era, whatever that may look like.

A lot of NFL fans are going to be curious about the 2025 NFL Draft order as the Week 18 results trickle in. We have you covered. (Note: Picks 19-32 are determined by order of exit in the NFL Playoffs).

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order:

Pick Team 1. Cleveland Browns (3-14) 2. New England Patriots (3-13) 3. Tennessee Titans (3-13) 4. New York Giants (3-13) 5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) 6. Carolina Panthers (4-12) 7. NY Jets (4-12) 8. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12) 9. Chicago Bears (4-12) 10. New Orleans Saints (5-11) 11. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) 12. Indianapolis Colts (7-9) 13. Dallas Cowboys (7-9) 14. Arizona Cardinals (7-9) 15. Miami Dolphins (7-9) 16. Atlanta Falcons (8-8) 17. Seattle Seahawks (8-8) 18. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

Updated after Saturday's Week 18 games.

The Cleveland Browns sit atop the 2025 NFL Draft order heading into Sunday but that is only because the team played a game earlier than the other teams in contention for the first pick. Both the Patriots and Titans own the strength of schedule tiebreaker of the Browns, meaning that if both teams lose the Browns will fall to third.

However, with the loss the Browns clinched a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft regardless of the other outcomes. The win also locked the New York Giants out of being able to have the No. 1 pick. Even if New England and Tennessee win, the Browns would get the top pick over the Giants.

There is a flurry of 4-12 teams entering Sunday's games that could all climb in the 2025 NFL Draft order depending on the Week 18 outcomes. Jacksonville, Carolina and New York could all climb as high as the third overall pick depending on the outcomes.

The teams in the top-10 of the draft are also set in stone no matter what. While the order of the teams will inevitably change, the San Francisco 49ers cannot climb any higher than 11th in the draft order.

Week 18 outcomes: