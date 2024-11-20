2024 NFL Re-Draft: Bears pass on Caleb, Bo Nix going in the top-5?
The 2024 NFL Draft is already yielding great production for certain teams. Let's try to re-draft it to see what we would change in hindsight. Re-drafts are always fun to see what we think teams would do if they got another shot. It would be like if the 2024 NFL Season stopped now and each prospect had to go through the draft process again.
For some teams, the NFL Draft can totally change the course of a franchise for the best - just look at the Kansas City Chiefs after taking Patrick Mahomes. But sometimes, the NFL Draft can set a team back for years, like what has happened with the New York Giants.
We whipped up a 2024 NFL re-draft, and there has been a ton of movement that differs from the real thing!
1. Chicago Bears - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Chicago Bears may have to consider going with Jayden Daniels and passing on Caleb Williams in this 2024 NFL re-draft. Williams has looked flustered lately, and a lot of the issues that plagued him in college are what is holding him down in the NFL.
Daniels might be the pick if they got another shot.
2. Washington Commanders - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
With Daniels off the board, the Washington Commanders pivot to Drake Maye in this re-draft. Maye has done about as much as you can ask given how horrible this personnel situation is on offense for the Patriots. In my opinion, Maye is going to work out for the long-term, so I would anticipate that he'd do even better if he was taken by the Commanders.
3. New England Patriots - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
And with Drake Maye off the board, the New England Patriots pivot to Bo Nix, who has surged lately and is clearly the best rookie QB in the NFL at the moment. Nix has been decisive with the football and has a great ability to make some plays with his legs.
Nix is making strides each week, which is exactly what you want to see from a rookie QB. The Patriots stay with the third pick and take Nix.
4. Arizona Cardinals - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
It seems like Malik Nabers may have a higher ceiling in the NFL as a wide receiver than Marvin Harrison Jr does. You have to wonder if the Arizona Cardinals would re-think their selection of Marvin Harrison Jr if they did get another crack at it. This team is now 6-4 on the season and lead the competitive NFC West. Would they be a better team with Malik Nabers?
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
I cannot imagine that the Los Angeles Chargers would do anything different than taking Joe Alt. Winning football teams are built with the QB and then from the inside, out, so Alt is the right selection in every single scenario you can possibly think of.