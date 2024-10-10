2024 NFL Season: 3 biggest games on the Week 6 schedule
Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us, so let's look at the three biggest games on the schedule. I don't know about you, but these three games stick out to me as being the biggest of the Week 6 schedule.
We're now approaching some interesting times in the NFL, as the trade deadline and halfway point of the season are in view. There's also been enough games thus far for teams to begin to get a bit more aggressive.
There are some teams riding some losing streaks that may cause them to get desperate, and we've already had a team fire their head coach. With all of the recent NFL stories this week, they pave the way for these three games being the biggest in Week 6.
2024 NFL Season: 3 biggest games on the Week 6 schedule
San Francisco @ Seattle
Oh man, this game could have season-long implications. The San Francisco 49ers are 2-3 on the season and are dealing with a slew of brutal injuries. It's been one of those years for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, and when you look at his previous history as the Niners' head coach, the "down" years have usually been due to having too may injuries to overcome.
The Seattle Seahawks are 3-2 and have lost two games in a row, getting embarrassed by the New York Giants at home in Week 5. As of now, the NFC West feels wide-open and all of the 49ers, Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals have legitimate shots to win the division.
Getting a crucial divisional win would be ideal for both teams, so when we're into the final weeks of the year, we may look back at this game as being a huge deciding factor.
Detroit @ Dallas
The Detroit Lions are coming off of their bye week, and the Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a huge win in Pittsburgh. Dallas sits at 3-2 on the year, and the Lions are 3-1. I've predicted the Lions to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year, so I'd expect them to have used this bye week to polish themselves up.
Can the Cowboys holdup against a more talented team off of their bye? Given that we don't really know how good the Cowboys are, them being able to get a win in Week 6 against a better team would shut up a lot of critics, but the Lions getting the win here would not only keep them well within range of the NFC North title, but would also keep them right in the mix for a potential no. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Buffalo @ New York (A)
How about this game all of a sudden? The Buffalo Bills are coming off of two horrible losses in back-to-back weeks against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, two playoff teams. Buffalo feels like they're not quite at that level at the moment. And the New York Jets may not be much worse; they're 2-3 this season and shockingly fired Robert Saleh on Tuesday, paving the way for the Jets to be the latest team to rally around their interim head coach.
It would not shock me if the Jets defended their home turf on Monday Night Football and took it to the Buffalo Bills with an interim head coach in Jeff Ulbrich. But I also have to wonder just how desperate the Buffalo Bills are at this point after two-straight ugly, painful losses. Buffalo feels about as good of a Wild Card team, and the Jets at best feel like they could squeak into the postseason.
This is certainly going to be the game of the week, as there are a ton of stories in this matchup.