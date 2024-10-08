NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat after Week 5
I'd imagine that certain seats are getting a bit warm for a handful of head coaches. Let's get into the head coach hot seat power rankings after Week 5! You just have to wonder if any team is going to be bad enough to make an in-season head coaching change.
It happens nearly every season in the NFL, and for the most part, there are typically anywhere from 5-7 head coach openings per cycle, so this is not a very stable job. I also feel like teams are wanting more immediate success, so patience has worn thin in NFL front offices.
After Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season, let's see which head coaches make up our latest hot seat power rankings.
4. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
I guess temporarily, Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Doug Pederson saved his job. The Jaguars finally notched their first win of the 2024 NFL Season after a hugely intense game against the Indianapolis Colts. Three of the Jaguars' next four games come against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Philadelphia Eagles.
I can see the Jags going 1-3 over the next four games. That would put them at 2-7 on the season, and at that point, it might be time for the front office to make a change, so even with a victory, Doug Pederson is still on the hot seat.
3. Robert Saleh, New York Jets
The New York Jets were 2-1 after three games.
They're now 2-3. An out-dated, pathetic offense has been the primary reason for the lack of success with the Jets in 2024. You really can't blame head coach Robert Saleh all that much, as the offense has Aaron Rodgers' influence all over it.
He very likely wanted the team to hire Nathaniel Hackett and sign Allen Lazard, two people who are among the worst in the NFL at their respective roles. It's unclear if Rodgers would even be open to the Jets making a chance and moving on from Hackett, but that feels like the only way they could save their season.
But Robert Saleh hasn't exactly proven himself as a quality head coach, and he could be on his way out unless this team can get into the postseason. With how weak the AFC is this year, it really does only take the Jets to win three of their next four games to get back on track. It's not like the Jets are 0-5, but the team surely expected to be sitting in a better spot after five weeks.
*Editor's Note: On Tuesday morning, the New York Jets fired Robert Saleh after this article was written