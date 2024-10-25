2024 NFL Season: 3 offseason decisions that are looking like a disaster
There were a ton of very poor decisions made in the 2024 NFL Offseason. Let's cover some of the absolute worst. Every NFL team is guilty of some horrid decisions from time to time, and this even applies for the best teams in the league.
No team is immune from it, and some early returns on shaky 2024 offseason decisions don't look pretty. There could have been 50 bad decisions made depending on who you ask. But right now, we've got three of the worst ones that we'll cover here.
Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins got a $110 million deal in free agency from the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Wilkins is on injured reserve and turns 29 years old in December. Across the first five games he played, Wilkins racked up two sacks, two sacks for loss, and six QB hits.
There just wasn't much of a reason for Raiders' GM Tom Telesco to make this signing, especially when you look at the rest of the Raiders' roster. It lacks depth and has some serious talent deficiecies at other positions on the roster. This one kind of felt like Telesco burning through more money and overlooking other aspects to make a headline.
Patriots hiring Jerod Mayo as their head coach
This seemed to be in the works for years now, and it was never going to be the right decision. It feels like Robert Kraft can't let go of the "Patriot Way" as Jerod Mayo is a perfect example of that, as he's been surrounded by the Patriots' organization for his playing and coaching career.
He's also oddly criticized his team in front of the media, and the criticisms are things that fall on the head coach, so it's just an overall weird situation. The Patriots are a flat-out mess and have lost six games in a row. The offensive personnel might be the worst in the NFL, so this rebuilding process is going to take years.
They currently hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is precisely what this franchise needs, but I just do no have a good feeling about Jerod Mayo, and the Patriots should have absolutely looked to an external candidate to bring in new blood for the franchise.
New Orleans Saints continuing to double-down
The New Orleans Saints have needed to rebuild for years now and should have finally accepted their fate last offseason. Nope! They've continued to double-down and push the financial can down the road, and now they're 2-5 and again very much a bad football team.
They can get out of Derek Carr's contract this coming offseason and must, must start the process to clean up their cap situation and get some younger players in the building. I just don't get it, man. What are they doing over there?
This team went 9-8 in 2023 and missed the postseason in the weak NFC. Not only do they need to rebuild, but bringing in a new coaching staff is also probably a wise decision. The Saints are again in no man's land.