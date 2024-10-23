NFL Power Rankings: Ranking rookie QBs approaching Week 8 action
Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season is nearly upon us, so let's get into our latest rookie quarterback power rankings. The rookie QB class is largely doing quite well this season. All of Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Bo Nix have started all of their team's games and each have a winning record.
We'll see what happens as the 2024 NFL Season goes on, but it's looking pretty good for the 2024 QB class. We're all of a sudden approaching the halfway point of the season, so the games are beginning to mean more and more.
Can the rookie quarterback class continue to put up strong performances? Furthermore, could we see multiple rookie QBs in the playoffs this season? Maybe. Let's unveil our latest rookie QB power rankings.
5. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
You kind of have to feel bad for Spencer Rattler. The rookie QB was thrust into the lineup after Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury a couple of weeks ago. The main issue here is that not only are the New Orleans Saints not any good, but they're also quite injured.
In the team's Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos, Rattler did not have the two top WRs on the team in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. It's not like Rattler can't develop into a franchise QB. He's got a lot of nice tools about his game, but any starts that he'll continue to get in 2024 may not amount to much given the situation.
4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Drake Maye could soon climb up this list as the weeks go on. He's now officially the starter of the New England Patriots and has tossed five touchdowns against two interceptions thus far in two career starts. The Patriots have lost both starts, and some of Maye's production has been in "garbage time," which can be misleading.
Maye is also in quite the awful situation, as the Pats' offensive line and playmaking unit may collectively be the worst in the NFL. If the Patriots can make some notable progress with both units in 2025, I would not be shocked to see Maye make a huge leap.
3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are 4-3. He's been sacked just nine times and is turning into an elite threat as a runner. Nix has been responsible for eight total touchdowns, five interceptions, and zero fumbles. While the passing is definitely taking some time to get going, the Broncos have a pretty awful playmaking unit on offense.
But the offense does rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, so it's not some bottom-dwelling unit. Nix has shown some elite off-schedule play ability, but could still clean up his footwork in the pocket. I would assume that Denver has to be thinking they're in a good spot with the team and with their rookie QB.
2. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are heating up, folks! They are 4-2 on the season and have gotten something going on offense over the last few weeks. Williams has thrown nine touchdowns against three interceptions over the last four games for the Bears, in which they have gone 3-1.
On the season, he's got nine touchdowns against five interceptions for an 88.7 passer rating. Chicago ranks 12th in points scored, so this offense is legit. The Bears have been able to beat up on weaker teams, but they're taking care of business and honestly a bit ahead of schedule with their rookie passer. It's hard to not love what Williams has done over the last month.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Still atop the rookie QB power rankings, Washington Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels is having himself a great season, but he did leave the Commanders' Week 7 game early with ribs injuries. It'll be interesting to see how much time he's having to miss. Marcus Mariota of all people stepped into the game in his place and carved up the Panthers' defense in a 40-7 blowout win.
Unless something changes, Daniels should quite easily win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as the Commanders are 5-2 and first place in the NFC East. If the season ended today, they would host a playoff game.