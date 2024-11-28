2024 NFL Season: 5 players definitely in the last year with their current team
There is going to be a ton of player movement this coming offseason, and these five notable players could be in the last year with their current squads. With about two months still left to go in the 2024 NFL Season, it may be too early to look ahead to 2025, but here we are.
A plethora of player movement could be on the horizon for some teams as they look to figure out how to build a competitive roster. Old age and ineffectiveness can be two huge reasons why teams part with players. Losing good players in free agency is also what teams will have to deal with from time to time.
Are these five players in the last year with their current team?
2024 NFL Season: 5 players definitely in the last year with their current team
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
It's just hard to see Aaron Rodgers playing for the New York Jets in 2025. There have been a ton of reports during the season, and they only increased when the team fired GM Joe Douglas, who was the one who pulled off the trade for Rodgers back in 2023.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
The cheap Cincinnati Bengals are going to let Tee Higgins test the free agent market, and he is arguably the best WR that is set to hit the market. It's very likely that the Bengals don't even make any sort of offer and just allow him to sign with a team who has a more urgent need.
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers may have to do some housecleaning next offseason to re-tool their roster and get younger. Their cap situation isn't great, especially with Brock Purdy's extension looming. I could see the team parting with WR Deebo Samuel. They just re-signed Brandon Aiyuk as well. Aiyuk is younger and more of a WR than Samuel is.
Deebo Samuel will be on a new team in 2025.
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin was on a torrid start to the 2024 NFL Season before a season-ending injury. Godwin could want to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but I could see a team offering more money, and I could see Godwin signing with a new team.
Godwin has four 1,000-yard seasons and averages over 65 yards per game across his career. He's a very good player and is probably going to chase one final big payday.
Tyrann Mathieu, S, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are an aging team with a horrific cap situation, so they need to begin parting with some aging veteran players. Tyrann Mathieu is not an effective player anymore and is 32 years old. There is just no chance that Mathieu is going to survive into 2025 given that the Saints need to rebuild.
This team traded Marshon Lattimore, so perhaps more moves on the horizon.