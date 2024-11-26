2025 NFL Draft: Updated top 10 order after Week 12 and teams likely picking 1st
The race for the playoffs is heating up in the NFL, but maybe even more than the playoff race, the race to the top of the 2025 NFL Draft is heating up as well. It feels like there are more bad teams in the NFL this year than in most of the previous seasons with a whopping 17 teams below .500 after Week 12.
With that being said, there is competition for the top 10 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. The demand for quarterbacks is as high as ever but will the 2025 draft class bring the goods?
After a fun slate of games in Week 12 and with Week 13 looming, where do the top 10 picks currently stand? Which teams are trending toward the top five selections overall?
Updated top 10 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 12
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
2. New York Giants (2-9)
3. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9)
4. New England Patriots (3-9)
5. Carolina Panthers (3-8)
6. Tennessee Titans (3-8)
7. New York Jets (3-8)
8. Cleveland Browns (3-8)
9. New Orleans Saints (4-7)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
Just missed the cut: Cowboys, Bears (both 4-7)
When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, there's quite a bit at stake as we enter Week 13. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be duking it out on Thanksgiving for NFL Draft positioning, but given how poorly the Giants played on Sunday against the Bucs, it looks like they'll inch ever closer to the #1 overall pick.
The Raiders have a matchup in Kansas City on Black Friday which should keep them on pace for one of the top two picks in the draft, and the Jaguars are going to be interesting this week with a home game (coming off of a bye) against the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars could mess around and win their way out of that #1 overall slot this week, which would put the QB-needy teams (Raiders, Giants) in better position to get the top signal-callers on their draft boards.
The Chicago Bears could enter the top 10 discussion this week with their Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
At this stage of the season, it seems to be a three, maybe four team race for the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft between the Jaguars, Giants, Raiders, and Patriots. And given the way each of those teams has played as of late, I would be betting on the Raiders or Giants finishing the season with the worst record in the NFL.