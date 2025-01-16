2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought for the Divisional Playoffs

The card features three rematches from earlier this season, as well as three franchises that have yet to add a Super Bowl trophy to their collection. In fact, Saturday’s slate features the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, two clubs that have yet to take the field on Super Sunday.

For what it’s worth, the last time all four home teams prevailed in the divisional round of the playoffs was 2018.

Note: Win-loss records include playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 20

Houston (11-7) at Kansas City (15-2): These teams battle for the second time in five weeks (Chiefs with a 27-19 home win in Week 16) and third time in the postseason. Kansas City’s quest for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl trophy begins. Andy Reid’s team brings a seven-game postseason winning streak into this clash.

The Texans are looking to reach the AFC title game for the first time in the team’s 23-year history. Last Saturday, they upped their takeaway total this season to 33 (in 18 games) with four picks of Justin Herbert. Worth noting that Houston was the only winning team last week to turn over the football.

Washington (13-5) at Detroit (15-2): Last week, Washington snapped a five-game playoff losing streak by knocking off the Bucs. It was the franchise’s first postseason win since 2005. The Lions know something about playoff misery, and snapped some long skids last season.

Including last week’s victory at Tampa, the Commanders have won nine more games than they did a year ago when they finished last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record. Dan Quinn’s club is also 6-3 on the road this season, including last week’s wild card win at Tampa. Meanwhile, Detroit’s only two losses in 2024 (Buccaneers and Bills) have come at home.

Sunday, Jan. 21

L.A. Rams (11-7) at Philadelphia (15-3): Back in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium, Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards (9th in NFL history) and two scores, and Nick Sirianni’s club rolled up 481 total yards in a 37-20 win. It wasn’t pretty last week, but the Eagles did just enough to knock off the visiting Packers, and got a big assist via four takeaways, including three interceptions of Jordan Love.

The Rams’ pass-rush made a meal of Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday night, dropping him nine times for 82 yards in losses. Sean McVay looks to reach the NFC title game for the third time since 2018.

Baltimore (13-5) at Buffalo (14-4): It’s the second meeting of the season between these clubs, and the Ravens had their way with the Bills on a Sunday night at Baltimore back in Week 4. The first time that running back Derrick Henry touched the ball in that game, he ran 87 yards for a score and Baltimore was on its way to a 35-10 victory.

John Harbaugh’s club has won five straight (by a combined 163-57 count) and totaled at least 28 points in each victory. Can the Ravens come up with a few takeaways at Orchard Park? Amazingly, the Bills have turned over the ball a total of eight times in their 18 outings this season.