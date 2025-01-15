NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 8 teams remaining in the postseason

We are now in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Let's power rank the remaining teams still dancing. Definitely an upset or two in the Wild Card Round, we will now turn our attention to the Divisional Round of the NFL postseason.

The winners of these games will advance to their respective conference championship games the week after that. In the NFL, there is no secret formula to winning games; teams must have the franchise QB, the ability to get to the QB, and the ability to protect the QB.

And only a handful of teams remaining have all three. Those teams may be the best bets to win it all this year. Let's power rank all eight remaining teams in the NFL playoffs.

8. Washington Commanders

There isn't such a thing as a bad team remaining in the NFL playoffs, but the Washington Commanders are the 'worst' team left. They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round and now get the pleasure of playing the Lions in Detroit in the Divisional Round.

It's going to be a very heavy lift for this team, which is still playing with house money. However, what Washington has done this year is flat-out incredible. Jayden Daniels might already be on the bring of superstardom, and I bet many people place wagers on him in 2025 to win the MVP award.

The Commanders are probably losing in the Divisional Round, but their season thus far has been incredible.

7. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and travel to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs. It's going to be a tough game for the Texans, as the Chiefs are coming off of a ton of rest. CJ Stroud and the Texans blew out the Chargers in what some considered to be an upset.

Coming in at no. 7 in our playoff power rankings, the Texans looked as good as they did all year in the Wild Card Round, which could bode well for their chances against the Chiefs.

6. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams beating the Minnesota Vikings should not have come as a shock. The Rams are battle-tested in the postseason and now get to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. Coming in at no. 6 in our playoff power rankings, the Rams do have a ton of young players with little experience, so that could end up being their undoing in the next round.

But Matthew Stafford is a future Hall of Famer, and Sean McVay also might be one of those as well. I would take that duo above almost any other in the NFL. The Rams can definitely go into Philly and win this game.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

I might end up regretting this ranking, but the Kansas City Chiefs come in at no. 5 in our latest NFL power rankings. Set to come off of a ton of rest, the Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. In each year that Patrick Mahomes has been the starter, they have at least made the AFC Championship Game, which is impressive. Mahomes might be this generation's Tom Brady.

The Chiefs should end up being the Texans by multiple scores, but KC's offensive line play, specifically their tackle play, is a huge cause for concern. If Houston's outside pass rush is able to get home frequently, this could be a long day at the office for the Chiefs.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a notable weakness at QB, and I am not sure how ready we are to have that conversation. If the Eagles were to lose in the Divisional Round, I guarantee you it will be because Jalen Hurts just wasn't that good (he isn't).

The Eagles consistently have a top-3 roster in the NFL and did make the Super Bowl two years ago. This team simply knows how to win games, and they could get over the hump in the Divisional Round given they have this game at home against LA.

Philly comes in at no. 4 in our NFL power rankings.

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the top seed in the NFC and will be coming off of some much-needed rest. Their defense has been dealing with some insane injuries, so this rest through the Wild Card Round was precisely what this team needed. The cool thing with the Lions is that this team seems to really feed off of the rugged nature of the city.

The Lions and Detroit are a perfect combination, and much of that is due to Dan Campbell, whose kneecap-biting personality is what the franchise needed. The Lions are the third-ranked team in these power rankings. I do think Campbell's coaching hurts the team at times, and the defense has taken a hit with all of these injuries.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills took care of business against the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round. They get to host the Baltimore Ravens, so this could be a game that really forces both teams to use a ton of energy. I have seen people say that the Bills and Ravens may actually end up using so much emotional energy in this game that they would come out flat in the next round.

I could see that happening. Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender, and Josh Allen might end up winning the NFL MVP award for the first time in his career. Buffalo is no. 4 in our power rankings.

1. Baltimore Ravens

They have the best QB in the NFL at the moment. They also have one of the best RBs of this generation and a defense hitting their stride. Honestly, the only thing stopping the Baltimore Ravens is themselves. They do have a tough Divisional Round game, as they travel to Buffalo to face the Bills. I would anticipate the Ravens winning that game.

They're a better team than Buffalo and blew them out earlier in the 2024 NFL Season. That would likely give the Ravens another date in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. We'll see what ultimately happens, but Baltimore is hitting their stride at the right time and really have no excuse to not make the Super Bowl this year. They are no. 1 in our Divisional Round power rankings.