2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 13
Happy Holidays! It’s a full 16-game schedule, starting with the now-traditional Thanksgiving tripleheader. Meanwhile, all six teams that were off last week are hosting games on Sunday. If things bounce right this week for the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions, all could be celebrating playoff berths.
Thanksgiving
Thursday, Nov. 28
Chicago (4-7) at Detroit (10-1): Matt Eberflus’s team is the lone member of the NFC North with a losing record, and has dropped four straight games. The Lions are the league’s hottest club, winners of nine in a row. Dan Campbell’s club has not allowed a touchdown in its last two games. However, it’s worth noting that the Men from Motown have not won on Turkey Day since 2016, a losing streak of seven straight.
N.Y. Giants (2-9) at Dallas (4-7): Daniel Jones is no longer a member of Big Blue, and those blaming him for the franchise’s current struggles may have missed last week’s ugly home loss to the Bucs. Dallas finally got back on the winning track after slaying the Commanders. Still, this is a home game for the Cowboys. They’ve lost six straight at AT&T Stadium (including playoffs) and allowed 235 points in those setbacks.
Miami (5-6) at Green Bay (8-3): The revived Dolphins make their way to Lambeau Field for the first time since, but face the Packers for the second time in three years. Mike McDaniel’s club has strung together three straight wins, and is on the cusp of jumping back into the playoff picture. Last Sunday marked the first time in nine games this season that Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love did not throw an interception.
Friday, Nov. 29
Las Vegas (2-9) at Kansas City (10-1): A season ago on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black stunned Andy Reid’s team. That proved to be the Chiefs’ final loss of 2023 as they went on to capture Super Bowl LVIII. The Raiders’ last victory this season came in Week 4 vs. the Browns, hence a seven-game losing streak. Ridder me this, Batman? Who will be Antonio Pierce’s starting quarterback?
Sunday, Dec. 1
L.A. Chargers (7-4) at Atlanta (6-5): Jim Harbaugh’s team owned an early 10-0 lead on the visiting Ravens on Monday night and couldn’t close the deal. Raheem Morris’s team returns to action this week looking to snap out of its current two-game funk. The Falcons have Tampa Bay nipping at their heels, but keep in mind that Atlanta has already swept the Bucs this year. The Bolts’ defense has had its issues as of late.
Pittsburgh (8-3) at Cincinnati (4-7): The Steelers last played last Thursday night, and the Bengals were off in Week 12. Will rust be a factor in this always-interesting AFC North clash? Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t around for either game vs. Pittsburgh in 2023, and Mike Tomlin’s club swept the series for the first time since 2019. Can the Steelers slow down blistering hot Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase?
Houston (7-5) at Jacksonville (2-9): What to make of the defending AFC South champions? A 5-1 start has seen the Texans humbled as of late to the tune of four losses in their last six games. Sunday’s home setback to the struggling Titans was the team’s first divisional loss of 2024. The Jaguars return to action this week looking to avoid a sweep. Doug Pederson’s disappointing club fell at Houston, 24-20, in Week 4.
Arizona (6-5) at Minnesota (9-2): The Cardinals’ offense apparently didn’t get the memo that the team was back in action on Sunday after their off-week. They managed a season-low six points at Seattle, but are still very much in the race for the NFC West title. Kyler Murray must avoid Vikings’ offseason additions Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, who are tied for the team lead with nine sacks apiece.
Indianapolis (5-7) at New England (3-9): It was a rough Week 12 for both of these clubs. The Colts failed to score a touchdown at home against the talented Lions and lost by 18 points (24-6). The Pats’ offense managed only one trip to the end zone at Miami, and Jerod Mayo’s club fell to ‘Fins by 19 points (34-15). Indianapolis (18) and New England (16) have teamed for 34 turnovers, hence a combined eight wins.
Seattle (6-5) at N.Y. Jets (3-8): The first-place Seahawks make the long trip to New Jersey to take on a well-rested Jets’ squad that has dropped its last two games. Despite a winning record, Mike Macdonald’s club certainly has its warts. Seattle has turned over the ball 17 times in 11 contests, and is 23rd in the NFL vs. the run. The Jets are 0-3 vs. NFC teams this season, outscored a combined 86-42 in those setbacks.
Tennessee (3-8) at Washington (7-5): Are Brian Callahan’s Titans capable of pulling off a second straight road surprise? Tennessee survived a wild afternoon at Houston, and now look to extend Washington’s current skid of three straight losses. The NFC has not been kind to Tennessee this season. Callahan’s club is 0-4 vs. interconference competition, and been outscored a whopping 129-58 in those four defeats.
Tampa Bay (5-6) at Carolina (3-8): Last week at MetLife Stadium, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers led the Giants at halftime, 23-0, and outgained New York in total yards, 290-45, on the way to a 30-7 victory. Progress is being made in Charlotte. The team opened 1-7, each of those setbacks by 10 or more points. The Panthers’ last three contests, two resulting in victory, have been decided by a grand total of seven points.
L.A. Rams (5-6) at New Orleans (4-7): The Rams’ defense was overwhelmed by the Eagles on Sunday night, and only six teams in the league are giving up more points per game than Sean McVay’s club. The Saints return from their off week, and currently own the NFC South’s longest winning streak at two in a row. Despite being under .500, both of these perplexing clubs are very much alive for a division title.
Philadelphia (9-2) at Baltimore (8-4): The NFL’s top two runners highlight this potential Super Bowl match-up. Both the Eagles and Ravens are 3-0 vs. the other conference this season, and Philadelphia’s current seven-game winning streak includes four road victories. The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley (1,392) and the Ravens’ Derrick Henry (1,325) have rushed for a combined 2,717 yards, and scored a total of 27 TDs.
Sunday night
San Francisco (5-6) at Buffalo (9-2): The reeling Niners have already dropped one more game than they did a year ago, and were humbled by the Packers last Sunday. The Bills, off last week, are riding a six-game winning streak. Sean McDermott’s club can win the AFC East for the fifth straight year with a win, and a Dolphins’ loss at Green Bay on Thanksgiving. Buffalo’s plus-14 turnover differential is the NFL’s best.
Monday, Dec. 2
Cleveland (3-8) at Denver (7-5): The Browns have had some extra time to savor their Week 12 upset of the Steelers, and also prepare for Broncos’ rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Cleveland has three wins this season, two of them against the Ravens (8-4) and Steelers (8-3). Sean Payton’s team has won two straight.