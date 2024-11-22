2024 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off their Week 11 bye
The 2024 NFL season has quickly unfolded, and here comes the stretch run for the postseason. There were four teams off in Week 11, all members of the National Football Conference. While three of these clubs are at least two games under .500, the fourth is a surprising leader of its division.
Each of these teams has 10 games under their shoulder pads. How have these squads graded out so far this season?
Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
The team is vying for its first playoff appearance 2021, and is very much in contention to win the NFC West for the first time since 2015. All this after back-to-back 4-13 finishes. The Cardinals have already won two more games than they did all of last season.
Quarterback Kyler Murray has been the catalyst, while reliable running back James Conner is having another solid season. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has shown flashes of brilliance, but the team’s best pass-catcher is tight end Trey McBride. The Cards have won four straight games, and are the only team in the NFC West with a winning record. Even more significant is the fact that Jonathan Gannon’s club is 2-0 vs. their division rivals, after finishing 0-6 in 2023.
Grade: A-
Carolina Panthers (3-7)
A year ago, the Carolina Panthers (2-15) finished with the worst record in the NFL. After a miserable start this year, new head coach Dave Canales sat down second-year quarterback Bryce Young, and he’s played significantly better since his return. The club has won its last two games, already surpassing last season’s horrid victory total.
Still, this is a very flawed team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Carolina has allowed an NFL-worst 31.0 points per game, and is dead last in the league in rushing defense. Given the state of this suddenly-struggling division, the Panthers could play a role in who comes out on top. They have two games with the Bucs, and a rematch with the first-place Falcons. The rebuilding continues.
Grade: D+
New York Giants (2-8)
The Brian Daboll Era began with a surprising playoff appearance and a wild card win in 2022. It’s been pretty much all downhill since as the Giants are a combined 8-19 since ’23. At the moment, the club owns the worst record in the NFC, is the lowest scoring team in the league (15.6 points per game), owns a 0-5 in its own building, and is already 0-4 vs. their divisional rivals.
Now comes news that veteran quarterback Daniel Jones is being sat down and 2023 cult hero Tommy DeVito takes over behind center. There are no doubt members of this struggling franchise lamenting the decision to let star running back Saquon Barkley (Eagles) test free agency. Daboll’s problem-plagued squad enters Sunday’s action with five straight losses.
Grade: D
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)
This team got off to a very promising start and are the only club in the league to knock off the 9-1 Detroit Lions. The defending NFC South champions opened the season winning four of its first six games, but there were some ominous signs when it came to their defense. While the onus in recent weeks has been a passing attack minus wide receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin,
Todd Bowles’ club is near the bottom of the NFL in total yards and passing yards allowed per game. After giving up 78 points in their four games, the Bucs have struggled—surrendering a combined 188 points (31.3 average) in their last six outings. Baker Mayfield and company were swept by Atlanta, so repeating as division champs won’t be easy.