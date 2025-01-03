2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 18

Six teams have punched their playoff ticket in the AFC. The Bills, Texans, and Chiefs (the AFC’s No. 1 seed) have wrapped up division titles, and either the Ravens or Steelers (both in the postseason) will win the AFC North. The Chargers are in as well after finishing last in the AFC West in 2023. The Broncos win on Sunday and they’re in, and the barely-breathing Bengals and Dolphins are out.

Three of the NFC’s six playoff clubs are in the same division. The Lions, Vikings, and Packers are in, as are the NFC East champion Eagles and NFC West champion Rams. Like the Chargers in the AFC, the Commanders have gone from a last-place finish in 2023 to earning a postseason invitation in '24. Either the Buccaneers or Falcons will win the NFC South, and the other team is out. Detroit and Minnesota will decide who wins the NFC North, and the champion is also the top seed in the NFC.

Got it?

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cleveland (3-13) at Baltimore (11-5): It has been a very disappointing year in Cleveland. Kevin Stefanski’s team has gone from 11 wins and a playoff appearance to 13 losses…and counting. Still, the Browns can sweep this series for the first time since 2007. Of course, Stefanski’s club has lost five in a row, while the surging Ravens, who can wrap up the AFC North with a win, have won three straight (by a 100-33 count).

Cincinnati (8-8) at Pittsburgh (10-6): Two rivals headed in opposite directions, sort of. The Bengals are on a four-game roll and can still reach the playoffs with a victory and some help. The Steelers are already headed to the postseason, but have been pummeled in their last three games by a combined 90-40 score. Mike Tomlin’s club can sweep this series for the second straight year, but the defense has slumped badly.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Carolina (4-12) at Atlanta (8-8): It has been and up-and-down year in Atlanta. The Falcons own a 4-1 record within the division, including a sweep of the Buccaneers, but need a win here and a Tampa loss to the Saints to reach the playoffs as NFC South champions. In Week 6 at Charlotte, Raheem Morris’s club made easy work of the Panthers, 38-20, and can take a pair from Carolina for the first time since 2019.

Washington (11-5) at Dallas (7-9): It’s already been a big year for the club from old D.C. The Commanders are playoff bound for the first time since 2020, have won seven more games than a year, have posted their first winning season since 2016, and have won at 11 games for the first time since their Super Bowl XXVI title season of 1991. Meanwhile, the Cowboys can sweep this series for the second straight year.

Chicago (4-12) at Green Bay (11-5): The playoff-bound Packers have won the last 11 meetings in this longtime rivalry, including a 20-19 triumph at Soldier Field in Week 11 when last these clubs squared off. Matt LaFleur’s club is 1-4 vs. their divisional rivals, swept by both the Lions and Vikings, however the Bears are 0-5 vs. their NFC North foes. Chicago’s last win this season came in Week 6 vs. the Jaguars at London.

Jacksonville (4-12) at Indianapolis (7-9): It’s been a miserable year in Jacksonville, but Doug Pederson’s team can sweep this series for the second consecutive year. In fact, the Jaguars have taken three straight and five of the last six meetings in this series. Indianapolis’ defense was taken apart by the Giants last week. Symmetry? The Jaguars (409) and Colts (404) ranks near the bottom of the NFL in points allowed.

Buffalo (13-3) at New England (3-13): Here’s a recent synopsis of this series. Including a playoff win in 2021, the Bills have prevailed in eight of their last 10 meetings with the Patriots, including a hard-earned 24-21 win at Buffalo in Week 16. Prior to that, the current AFC East champions had dropped seven in a row to the Pats. Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen continues his amazing season, but how much will he play?

N.Y. Giants (3-13) at Philadelphia (13-3): So much has been made about the team sitting Saquon Barkley this week, but it is worth noting that he’s totaled an NFL-high and career-best 345 rushing attempts this season. After scoring only 215 points and totaling 22 offensive TDs in their first 15 games this season, the Giants reached 45 points and their offensive unit reached the end zone five times vs. the Colts last week.

New Orleans (5-11) at Tampa Bay (9-7): Buccaneers can sweep this series for the second time in three years, but did lose to the Saints at home a year ago. More importantly, a win gives Tampa Bay its fourth straight division title and a fifth consecutive postseason appearance. In a total of 35 games with the Bucs (including playoffs), Baker Mayfield has thrown an impressive 73 TD passes compared to 27 interceptions.

Houston (9-7) at Tennessee (3-13): The Titans are in the midst of a forgettable season, but they can sweep the division-champion Texans for the first time since 2020. Of course, the last time Brian Callahan’s club won a game this season, they surprised Houston on that team’s home field (32-27) in Week 12. Last-place Tennessee has committed a league-high 33 turnovers, almost half (15) coming their last six games.

San Francisco (6-10) at Arizona (7-9): Thanks to a 24-23 win at San Francisco in Week 5, the Cardinals can sweep this series for the first time since 2021. It would also even Arizona’s record vs. divisional foes in 2024, progress after Jonathan Gannon’s club finished 0-6 vs. NFC West rivals a year ago. The struggling Niners have lost 10 games for the first time since ‘20, the year after they lost Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs.

Kansas City (15-1) at Denver (9-7): A victory by the Broncos puts the franchise in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Of course, that may be easier said than done considering Denver is 1-17 in their last 18 meetings in this series. Déjà vu? Andy Reid is giving Patrick Mahomes and a few key players the week off similar to Week 18 a year ago. Of course, quarterback Blaine Gabbert and the Chiefs beat the Chargers.

Seattle (9-7) at L.A. Rams (10-6): Sean McVay’s club has already wrapped up the NFC West, so the Rams will give quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the start on Sunday. The Seahawks have already equaled their win total from the previous two seasons, but for the second straight year nine victories weren’t enough to secure a playoff appearance. Still, it’s been a solid debut year for new head coach Mike Macdonald.

L.A. Chargers (10-6) at Las Vegas (4-12): The playoff-bound Chargers can sweep this series for the first time since 2018, but that may not be so easy considering Antonio Pierce’s team appears determined not to go down without a fight. The Bolts won’t forget their last appearance in Las Vegas. It was a 63-21 Thursday night loss last season in Week 15. Of course, these Chargers have doubled their 2023 win total.

Miami (8-8) at N.Y. Jets (4-12): Back in 2015, the Green and White swept this series and finished that season 10-6, the franchise’s last winning campaign. Since then, the Dolphins own a 14-3 record in this series, including a 32-26 overtime triumph in Week 15 in Miami. Mike McDaniel’s club needs a victory and a Broncos’ loss to the Chiefs (both games at 4:25 ET) to reach the playoffs for the third straight year.

Sunday night

Minnesota (14-2) at Detroit (14-2): The winner of this game becomes the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The loser earns the No. 5 spot and will play on the road in the first round. That’s quite the letdown for one of these clubs after winning 14 games this season. The Lions have won the last four meetings between the rivals, scoring at least 30 points in each game. That includes a 31-29 win at Minnesota back in Week 7.