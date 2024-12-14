2024 NFL Season, Week 15 : A tripleheader of Interconference intrigue
There are full 16-game slates the final four weeks of the season. On Thursday night, the Rams outkicked the 49ers on Thursday night, 12-6. There are 15 more games to go, including a doubleheader on Monday night. In the late window on Sunday, it’s safe to say the National Football League lucked out a bit.
There are two interconference clashes featuring division leaders and/or champions. There is another first-place club that takes on a team that is firmly in the playoff picture, and actually owns a better win-loss record. Could one of these AFC-NFC clashes be a preview of Super Bowl LIX?
Three mega clashes late on Sunday afternoon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)
The Buccaneers are seeking a fifth straight playoff appearance, and fourth consecutive NFC South title. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster year for Raheem Morris’s club. Baker Mayfield and company opened 4-2, dropped four straight, and are now back on a three-game roll. With a big assist from the slumping Atlanta Falcons, who are in the midst of a four-game skid, Morris’s team is atop the division. Mayfield leads a club that ranks third in the NFL in total offense, and fifth in the league in scoring.
They figure to have their hands full with Jim Harbaugh’s physical club, which has allowed the fewest points in the league. What also makes the Chargers dangerous is the fact that the team doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, via an NFL-low six turnovers. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert could thrive against the league’s 30th-ranked pass defense.
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)
Two playoff teams from a year ago that have already equaled their win totals from 2023. Last season, the Steelers and Eagles settled for wild card berths. With four weeks to play, Mike Tomlin’s club owns a two-game lead over the defending AFC North champion Ravens. A victory at Philadelphia on Sunday and the Steelers are back in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Birds can wrap up the NFC East with a win and a Commanders’ loss at New Orleans.
Nick Sirianni’s squad has reeled off nine consecutive victories, and boast the top-ranked defense in the league in terms of fewest yards allowed. The Steelers are ranked seventh in total defense, fourth vs. the run. That latter number is key as T.J. Watt and company look to slow down the league’s top rusher in Saquon Barkley. Pittsburgh has forced a league-high 28 turnovers.
Buffalo Bills (10-3) at Detroit Lions (12-1)
WOW! The only team in the league that has scored more points (397) than the AFC East champion Bills are the frontrunners in the NFC North. The Lions lead the NFL with 417 points, and their balance on offense is nothing short of phenomenal. Only three teams in the league (Eagles, Ravens, Commanders) have run for more yards, and just three clubs (Bengals, Falcons, Seahawks) have amassed more yards through the air.
Talk about balance? Sean McDermott’s offensive unit has reached the end zone 47 times, 24 rushing TDs, and 23 passing touchdowns. Josh Allen has all of those scores through the air, along with 416 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Bills have totaled 30-plus points in seven consecutive games, and 10-of-13 outings this season. Detroit is a perfect 4-0 vs. AFC teams, outscoring those clubs a combined 154-49.