2024 NFL Season: Who leads major statistical categories entering Week 9?
As we approach Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season, let's dive into the leaders of some of the major statistical categories. There are some shocking leaders at the top of certain categories, but in certain instances, being the leader of, let's say, passing yards, doesn't necessarily mean that QB is among the best in the NFL.
The entirety of Week 8 is over, so we'll soon get into some Week 9 goodness. Before we do that, let's take a gander at the leaders of most major statistical categories.
Passing Yards - Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (2,197)
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks started the 2024 NFL Season at 3-0, but are now 4-4. With a clear limitation at QB and with them having a first-year head coach, Seattle may not win more than eight or nine games at best. I would not be surprised if they took a hard look at the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class.
Passing Touchdowns - Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (21)
This would put Baker Mayfield on pace for 45 touchdowns in 2024. He's having an insanely prolific year and is now having to pick up the pace more because of how week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is. Mayfield has most definitely established himself with the Bucs since the start of 2023.
Rushing Yards - Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens (946)
Derrick Henry is likely hitting the 1,000-yard mark in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. Even as Henry ages, he's still proving to be an insanely effective running back. Henry takes care of his body like few athletes do, so his production is not a surprise, especially since he gets to play with Lamar Jackson.
Receiving Yards - Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (674)
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the weaker defenses in football in 2024, so that does put more pressure on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the rest of the offense to carry a heavier load. I'm sure Chase doesn't mind, as he's racking up a ton of receiving yards and could see his price go up and up as the Bengals and Chase potentially agree on a long-term extension at some point. He's got nearly 700 receiving yards as we head to Week 9.
Sacks - Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants (9)
Yes, that Dexter Lawrence. It's really a shame that he's on the New York Giants, as Lawrence would be getting a lot more attention than he's currently getting. Honestly, if the Giants were a serious franchise, they'd get a haul for Lawrence at the NFL trade deadline and focus in on rebuilding their offense, starting with the QB.
Tackles - Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts (87)
Zaire Franklin of the Indianapolis Colts leads the NFL with 87 total tackles heading into Week 9. The Colts have notably made the decision on Tuesday to bench second-year QB Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco. The Colts are 4-4, and they just don't feel like they should be a 4-4 team if that makes sense.
The Colts have a solid roster all-around but have failed to get the QB right in recent years. Zaire Franklin is one of their top-end players.