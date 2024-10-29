3 NFL teams absolutely desperate for a win in Week 9 of 2024 season
Make no mistake about it -- there is a lot at stake every single week for NFL teams. But entering Week 9 of the 2024 season, it's clear that there are a number of teams under a little more pressure this week to win than just any given week. Of course, the deeper we get into the season, the higher the stakes become, but there is just maybe a little bit of extra something there for a handful of teams.
If these teams can't find a way to win, things are going to be looking really rough for them as the rest of the season progresses.
Which teams are the three most desperate for a win entering Week 9 action?
3 most desperate NFL teams entering Week 9
1. New York Jets
Let's just have a quick conversation about the New York Jets, shall we? The Jets have a home game on Thursday night against the Houston Texans. Especially after the news that Stefon Diggs went down for the season with an ACL injury, I think you can borderline guarantee that the Jets are winning this week.
I don't think there is ever a "sure thing" in the NFL no matter what the betting lines say or how good one roster is and how bad the other is, but there is something to be said about a desperate NFL team and a team that is "due" like the Jets.
The Jets are too talented to be 2-6 at this point and they obviously know that. They have lost some close games and they have underachieved. But the Jets aren't really that terrible, are they? It's not going to be easy with a short week to prep for the Texans but I think the Jets are desperate enough to keep their season alive and win that one one pure adrenaline.
We'll see the national media firing up the Jets hype train again at 3-6 after Thursday night.
2. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have played horribly this season so far, and yet they have a chance to get right back in the mix with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders (in Cincinnati) on Sunday.
The Bengals lost their season-opener in shocking fashion to the New England Patriots, but aside from that game, they have beaten all the 'bad' teams on their roster and lost to all the 'good' ones. The Bengals have to win this weekend to keep pace with the currently 6-2 Steelers (on a bye this week) and 5-3 Ravens (playing at home vs. Denver this week).
A win against the Raiders isn't going to gain the Bengals any style points, but they don't need those right now. They need a win against an AFC opponent and this one is about as close to a "gimme" as they can ask for.
3. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are arguably in the worst possible situation for a desperate team entering Week 9. They have a road game against their division leader, and a team that has already beaten them once this season.
The Dolphins really needed that win against the Cardinals last week to get to 3-4 on the year, but now they need a win against the Buffalo Bills (on the road) just to creep back into the frame at 3-5.
Unlike the Bengals and Jets, I'm not predicting a win for the Dolphins this week, but when teams are this desperate in the NFL, you never know what could happen. With Tua Tagovailoa making his second start after returning from the concussion, don't be shocked to see the Dolphins give the Bills all they can handle in Week 9.