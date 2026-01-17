2025 NFL Divisional Round: Final score predictions ahead of playoff action

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots

Sunday, January 18th, 3:00 PM ET

This game is interesting, as the Houston Texans have the edge on defense, but the New England Patriots are more efficient on offense, so something has to give. In the Wild Card Round, we saw the Patriots and Chargers combine for 19 points, and I reckon this is going to be another low-scoring game.

But we could see a few more points than that. With Texans' WR Nico Collins out of the lineup, the chances that Houston gets much of anything going on offense are slim. I would not be shocked to see Houston pulling some trick plays out of their sleeve to try and steal some yards and perhaps a few points.

But if the Wild Card Round was any indication, New England should end up on top here - they're the better team and are more balanced. Drake Maye is a better QB than CJ Stroud and did make some nice throws against a very stingy Chargers' defense. New England wins this one by four points.

Prediction: Patriots win 17-13

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

Sunday, January 18th, 6:30 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams may struggle to play in the cold, but this team is better than the Chicago Bears and have a more proven head coach and quarterback. We have seen the Bears become the fourth-quarter comeback kids, but there comes a time, especially in the playoffs, where that can't be a thing anymore.

Chicago is also a bit soft up the middle on defense and may struggle to contain Matthew Stafford and the high-powered Rams' offense. Thus far, the Bears have had an outstanding season, and there's no denying that, but this coaching staff has definitely squeezed the most out of this roster as possible.

It paints a great picture for 2026 and beyond, but the season will end in the Divisional Round. The Rams are just too much at times and should be able to escape with a victory.