2025 NFL Divisional Round: Making the case for each away team to win

The NFL Divisional Round is quickly approaching, and there is a path where all four away teams come out with a victory. Each game figures to be very tight for some time, as the entire league has been filled with a ton of parity this year.

We've seen just about everything you can imagine happen, and as we get deeper into the playoffs, the games should only get more entertaining. Right now, there are only seven total games left in the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's talk about why each away team could win in the Divisional Round this weekend.

Making the case for each away team to win in the 2025 NFL Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen turning into "Superman" and overwhelming the Broncos defense

This has been the main talking point from many in the national media this week, as they have argued that this is the year for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to finally get over the hump and make a run to the Super Bowl. However, this team has a huge test in front of them against the Denver Broncos, and this time, the game is in Denver.

Denver's defense is simply elite, and the Mile High crowd an environment might just be the best home-field advantage in the NFL. The Bills have a smaller margin for error than the Broncos, but there is always a chance that Josh Allen simply takes the game over and wills his team to victory. It's cliche at this point, but it can absolutely happen.

San Francisco 49ers - Sam Darnold's shaky history in big games

Sam Darnold has not necessarily played all that well in bigger games with the Minnesota Vikings and now with the Seattle Seahawks. Defensively, Seattle's unit is going to play well, and I'd about guarantee it, but Darnold just doesn't have the big game experience that Brock Purdy has, and there is always a chance that the veteran QB, who signed with Seattle in free agency, just cannot rise his play to the moment. This could give the 49ers a very small chance to capitalize and squeak out a victory.

Houston Texans - Smothering defense is too much for Drake Maye

The Los Angeles Chargers defense didn't seem to get to Drake Maye, but the Houston Texans defense is a totally different beast, and defenses travel well in the NFL. While I do believe this is going to be a very low-scoring game either way, the Texans win if the defense can keep New England out of the end zone, or perhaps just under 10 points. It sounds like a lofty task, but this unit is for real.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay

Right?

There really isn't another choice here. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have turned into one of the best and most clutch playoff duos in the NFL, and while the Chicago Bears have had a thing for fourth-quarter magic this year, it's going to happen with Stafford and McVay on the sideline. Both may end up in the Hall of Fame one day, and when this LA Rams' offense gets going, it's nearly impossible to stop.

If the Rams go into Chicago and beat the Bears, Matthew Stafford has a monster game, period.