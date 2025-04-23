2025 NFL Draft: 16 notable players who could be traded during the Draft

You never know when you're going to see absolute madness in the NFL Draft on a given year, but there could be plenty of it in the 2025 NFL Draft. This draft class is not considered to be a great one when it comes to "blue chip" players at the top of the class, so there could be a number of player trades made as teams seek to significantly upgrade their rosters.

The question at this point is simple -- which big-name players could soon be on the move?

Not every player is going to be a blockbuster name at this point, but there are plenty of notable names worth keeping an eye on throughout the course of the weekend. Looking in sequential draft order, we'll pick some of the most significant players who could be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft.

16 NFL players who could be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft

Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, Quarterback

The Titans are taking Cam Ward with the 1st overall pick on Thursday night, meaning the negotiations with other clubs about sending Will Levis packing should already be happening. Levis started for the Titans last year and while he had an addiction to meme-worthy mistakes, he also has a good amount of talent and was a second-round pick just a couple of years ago.

Teams don't soon give up on players like this so Levis should still have some fans around the league. He's not going to get an immediate starting gig, or anything, but there are probably some teams that would love to have him as a QB2 or developmental project to potentially start down the line.

Cleveland Browns: Greg Newsome, Cornerback

If the Cleveland Browns draft Travis Hunter, as expected, they should be taking offers for slot corner and former first-round pick Greg Newsome. Newsome is a really good player who has basically been limited to playing in the slot for the majority of his career due to the fact that he has had such good corners around him in Cleveland.

The Browns picked up Newsome's option on his rookie deal which is worth less than $14 million this season. With the incoming class of rookie corners not blowing anyone away, Newsome might be able to fetch the Browns something nice while Travis Hunter tries to play both ways.

New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE

In comes Abdul Carter, out goes former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux? Thibodeaux is entering a contract year and the Giants are going to have to decide within the next week or so whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option.

If they draft Carter, they'll have their edge pairing for the foreseeable future. The unfortunate reality is that Thibodeaux's value is not nearly as high as it should be. He had 11.5 sacks in year two but regressed and only played 12 games this past season (5.5 sacks). He should still have plenty of value, maybe even being used in a package for the Giants to move back into round one and get a quarterback they covet.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Etienne, Running Back

There are some rumblings that the Jaguars are interested in using the 5th overall pick on Ashton Jeanty. That's not a guarantee to happen, but it certainly would make Travis Etienne's situation interesting, wouldn't it?

The new regime in Jacksonville has zero attachment to Etienne. The former first-round pick out of Clemson had over 1,400 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL seasons, but saw his snaps cut significantly last year for the Jags. He could be traded regardless of whether or not Jeanty comes on board.