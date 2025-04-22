2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft with QB prospects plummeting

The speculation has finally almost reached its end…for the 2025 NFL Draft, at least. There are rumors running rampant and we have to sift through the smoke to bring you this, our “final” 2025 NFL mock draft of the season.

It’s always a bittersweet time, but it’s a fun culmination of everything we’ve seen and heard up to this point. What are the latest rumors you should buy? Which top-30 prospect visits are the most notable? Who is your team picking in this year’s draft?

Maybe most important – will all 32 teams stick in round one and give us one pick per team in round one? I’m going to go out on a limb and say that will not happen. We could still see some fun trades happen during the draft, especially if quarterbacks tumble like they do in this mock draft projection.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Travis Hunter reunited with Shedeur Sanders...again?

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

At this point, we’re just waiting for Roger Goodell to come to the podium and say it, right? There is no question at this point that the Tennessee Titans are taking Cam Ward in the first year of the Mike Borgonzi era, and moving forward. This pick will create some intriguing potential for the Titans to make some noise in the AFC South. That is a pretty wide-open division based on what we saw last year, and the cupboard isn’t exactly bare in Tennessee. It’ll be fun to see what Ward can do.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Browns might feel like they can draft a player like Hunter here and get a quarterback they’d be interested in later. The Browns are telegraphing some kind of quarterback pick as their only options at this point to start this coming season are Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Could we see the Browns going after Shedeur Sanders later in this 2025 NFL mock draft to reunite both he and Hunter at the NFL level? I think if the Browns take Hunter here, we’ll officially be on Shedeur watch for the remainder of the first round.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Browns taking Travis Hunter after the Titans took Cam Ward is not a disastrous scenario for the Giants, but it does create somewhat of a complicated situation. I wouldn’t be surprised if they have already started shopping Kayvon Thibodeaux to interested teams because the former first-round pick is going to be on the proverbial chopping block with Carter coming in to join forces with Brian Burns to wreak havoc off the edge for the Giants.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

We’ve flirted with a number of different scenarios for the Patriots in the first round but this is our true “North”. Will Campbell has made the most sense for the Patriots since they earned the 4th overall pick late last year, and this is a smart pick. Mike Vrabel is coming in to restore the Patriots to glory, and if he’s going to do that, he’s got to properly surround Drake Maye with talent. I’m guessing, despite his arm length, Campbell is a Day 1 starter for the Pats at left tackle. This is an underwhelming pick from an entertainment standpoint but it’ll get the job done.