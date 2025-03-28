2025 NFL Draft: 3 big-name wide receivers who could be traded

You never know when you're going to see big name players traded during the NFL Draft, and we could once again see some wide receivers on the move during the 2025 NFL Draft. We've already gotten Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf trades this offseason, but who else could be on the move?

This year's NFL Draft class is not considered top-heavy at the wide receiver position which could raise the value of certain players on the trade market. Teams with wide receiver atop their needs list in 2025 could decide that it's a better move to trade for a veteran than to take a risk on one of the "top" guys in this draft class.

But what big-name veterans could be available?

Top 3 veteran WRs who could be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has already had to backtrack on some comments that were made earlier this offseason about wanting out of Miami. Even after doing his backtracking, what's done is done and what's said is said. Hill has also been vocal about the idea of possibly not playing very deep into his 30s, which means the clock is ticking for Miami.

If Hill is not going to be around much longer anyway, the Dolphins might want to maximize his value while they still can. Hill is obviously one of the best receivers in the league and a rare combination of speed, ball dominance, and after-the-catch prowess. He would be a huge addition to any number of teams but the price to get him out of Miami is likely going to be high.

2. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have already parted ways with veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel and it wouldn't be shocking to see them get rid of Brandon Aiyuk while they're at it. Even after extending Aiyuk last year, the 49ers might want to move forward with a younger receiver room led by 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, who is also going to need a new deal in the near future.

If some team comes to the 49ers offering a first-round pick, I don't think GM John Lynch would be able to resist it. Aiyuk is also coming off of a major injury, so getting maximum value for him in a trade now would be striking while the iron is hot.

There was a lot of drama last year between the 49ers and Aiyuk, and given the fact that the team caved only to lose Aiyuk for the entire season likely doesn't sit well with them. If a good offer for Aiyuk comes along, I think he would be gone.

3. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

I don't think the Denver Broncos will ultimately trade Courtland Sutton, but never say "never" right?

Sutton has been with the Broncos since 2018, and is now coming up on a critical contract year. There is some thought that Sutton will get a renewed contract after the NFL Draft in Denver but the price of veteran receivers lately might cause the Broncos to think twice.

Denver could wind up convincing itself that they would be better off going with all young guys for the time being and letting someone else pay Sutton while also getting something in return for him while they still can. Again, Sutton has been valuable enough to the Broncos that this doesn't seem overly likely, but it's possible that the recent inflation of the position could cause them to reevaluate.