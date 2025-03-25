2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with surprise QB making return

We are officially less than one month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, which means we're going to have to continue to ramp up production on 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios. Buckle in.

This mock draft scenario is going to have all 32 teams keeping their first-round picks, but we've got some new surprises throughout including Shedeur Sanders going in his highest spot we've had in a couple of months, a quarterback making a triumphant return to the first round, and plenty of other twists and turns throughout.

Teams have done the majority of their big spending and addressing needs in NFL Free Agency, and now it's time for everyone to fill out the remainder of their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft. Who is your favorite team going to pick?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward & Shedeur Sanders go back-to-back

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

There is no question that the Tennessee Titans need direction. It’s already year two for head coach Brian Callahan but it’s year one for general manager Mike Borgonzi. At some point, does that cause an issue? Or will these two share the same sense of urgency? Cam Ward might not have even been the fourth-best quarterback in the class of 2024, so for him to be a lock for the 1st overall pick at this point is a little mind-boggling. There’s still time for the Titans to change their mind, but this is the way the wind is blowing with one month to go.

2. Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

How did the Cleveland Browns convince Myles Garrett to come back? Well, a contract worth $160 million certainly helps, but you have to think they also made some sort of promise about a quarterback coming in. Right? And not Kenny Pickett. The Browns might be reaching for Shedeur Sanders here, but he will be a solid fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense and should be able to be a solid “point guard” at the position right away.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

If the New York Giants end up missing out on both the top two quarterbacks in this draft, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen might as well just update their stuff on LinkedIn. Not that Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders is going to be the savior of the franchise, but it’s possible that the Giants will also be missing out on Aaron Rodgers. Not good. The only way for this team to prove it is still relevant is to dominate on defense, and Abdul Carter pairing up with Brian Burns off the edge could make that possible.

4. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The closer we get to the 2025 NFL Draft, the less I think the Patriots would pass on Travis Hunter if he’s available in this pick slot. The Pats were prepared to make a massive offer to Chris Godwin before he went back to the Bucs. They’ve been interested (at least allegedly) in a number of receivers, but to no avail. They need to get an alpha at the position for Drake Maye.