2025 NFL Draft: 3 first-round picks teams may come to regret big-time

The 2025 NFL Draft was filled with a ton of twists and turns. Could these three teams come to regret their first-round picks? Regretting a pick is never what an NFL team wants, but it's simply a part of building a roster.

No team is always going to bat .1000 in the NFL Draft, but the best teams are always able to find starters. Well, now that the NFL Draft is over and the fallout has kind of subsided, let's fire up more chatter and talk about three teams that may come to regret their first-round picks.

Could teams regret these first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Miami Dolphins - Kenneth Grant, DT

Kenneth Grant is a massive human being, but might only be a one-trick pony right now. He's going to come in and help eat up space, but he does also have some pass-rushing ability. With the Miami Dolphins needing to get stronger in the trenches, them addressing the defensive line was a wise idea, but with someone like Tyler Warren still on the board, the Dolphins could have gotten an elite tight end prospect.

Grey Zabel was a top iOL prospect who went a few picks later and may have ended up being a better use of a first-round pick than a nose tackle. Kenneth Grant may end up being exactly what this defense needed, but it seems like Miami bypassed a ton of talent in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos - Jahdae Barron, CB

It's not that the Denver Broncos may necessarily regret picking Jahdae Barron, but moreso may regret not taking someone like TreVeyon Henderson, Omarion Hampton, or Matthew Golden, for example. The Broncos added running back RJ Harvey at pick 60, but they were apparently considering Henderson at pick 20.

Only time will tell if the team adding Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant in the third round will be enough of a bump on offense. If not, the team may regret taking Barron over other highly-touted weapons.

New York Giants - Jaxson Dart, QB

This is an obvious one, and the simple argument here is that the New York Giants would absolutely regret this selection if Jaxson Dart ends up not panning out in the NFL...

You really have to wonder if Dart was truly a first-round prospect, or if the overall weakness of the QB class bumped his stock up. Would Jaxson Dart have been a first-round pick if he was in the 2024 NFL Draft cycle?

The Giants at least made the correct move to take a swing on a first-round QB with nice tools, but the regret could hit them like a ton of bricks.