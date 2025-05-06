NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

The majority of the 2025 NFL offseason is in the rearview, and we're looking ahead to next week's schedule release followed by an extremely long wait to the 2025 regular season. Offseason programs are getting going all over the league and rosters have taken shape, but not every team looks like the greatest finished product.

Offseason work can be defining for better or for worse. Some teams are deliberately rebuilding while some teams are simply hanging on by an absolute thread. Which NFL teams had the worst offseasons? Who had the best?

We're going to be diving into every team's offseason, ranking them all from worst to best from every angle. Coaching hires, free agent pickups, trades, draft picks...every move will be scrutinized for better or worse. These rankings are not a reflection of the best teams in the NFL, necessarily, but which teams truly had great offseasons overall.

NFL Power Rankings: Saints had worst offseason in the league in 2025

32. New Orleans Saints

This one is really a dealer’s choice. The New Orleans Saints are currently dealing with Derek Carr’s extensive injury history at this point and a really vague timeline on when he’ll be back, if that’s going to happen at all. The Saints used a second-round pick on Tyler Shough after hiring Kellen Moore as their head coach, and everything deserves a fair shot to see what will actually happen on the field.

I’m not overly optimistic about this offseason for the Saints. Defensively, this team isn’t going to bottom out, but they have set themselves up with a rough situation offensively, potentially. Not only do you have the injury situation with Carr, but you also had to throw in the towel on former first-round pick Trevor Penning and replace him with another in Kelvin Banks. The quarterback situation looms large here.

31. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have the most uninspiring quarterback competition in the league going on this offseason. Bringing back Joe Flacco and then drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders is proof that this team really just doesn’t have direction right now. And we can’t forget trading for Kenny Pickett.

The Browns managed to convince Myles Garrett to stick around on a massive contract and he’s clearly taking the Joe Thomas path. There’s nothing wrong with that. This was a rather exciting draft class for GM Andrew Berry and getting a future 1st-round pick from the Jaguars is an extremely helpful building block. This team needed to strip things down to the studs and start over, and they’re off to a pretty solid start. There are pieces here, but this offseason was the “getting worse” before the “getting better”.