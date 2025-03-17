The 2025 NFL Draft could end up being the last straw for some General Managers. Do these three GMs have to bring in a top rookie class? No NFL team is going to sustain success for the long-term without bringing in strong rookie classes from time to time.

Two teams really changed the course of their franchise for the better from the 2024 NFL Draft in the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. Both teams hit it out of the park with their rookie QB selections, and all of a sudden, these two teams are in a great spot for the future.

But it's not only the QB that needs attention in the NFL Draft, which makes NFL roster-building so tough. Let's look at three General Managers who have to bring in a top-notch rookie class.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 General Managers who have to draft a stellar rookie class

Joe Schoen, New York Giants

I almost feel bad that I constantly talk poorly about Joe Schoen, but it's not like he's done much of a job with the New York Giants. Between botching the situations with the QB position and Saquon Barkley, the Giants are somehow in a worse spot than when he first took the job.

He's truly left with no choice but to come away with one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and if neither of them end up being franchise QBs, Schoen is in deep trouble, and it would not shock me if this was his last year on the job.

New York also still seems to be in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, which shows you just how bad it's been. With Schoen potentially on his last year on the job, a strong rookie class from the 2025 NFL Draft could indeed save his job for another season.

Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns

Andrew Berry swung the trade for Deshaun Watson a few offseasons ago, and it totally blew up in his face. The fully-guaranteed contract also didn't help things, so the Browns are in a situation where they simply need something to latch onto for the long-term.

Hitting on a few prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft can give the Browns some long-term viability and perhaps pave the way for a more substantive jump in 2026. I am not sure the team has their eyes on a top QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if they do, hitting on a rookie QB can help them turn the page from the failed Deshaun Watson era, which I am not sure many people saw coming.

The pressure is on for Andrew Berry.

Duke Tobin, Cincinnati Bengals

The de-facto GM of the Cincinnati Bengals seems to have figured out a way to keep Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati for the long-term. We do not have official word on the Higgins' extension at the moment, but one appears to be coming.

It will be interesting to see if they can work anything out with Trey Hendrickson, as that door still seems to be open, but with how bad the defense was in 2024, Tobin has to hit on a couple of top defensive prospects from the 2025 NFL Draft.

They haven't been super aggressive in free agency likely due to their contract negotiations, so they'll have no choice but to turn to the NFL Draft to rebuild that side of the ball and to give Joe Burrow another offensive lineman.