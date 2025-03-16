2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

Teams have already been working hard to upgrade their rosters in 2025 NFL Free Agency, and despite how many moves have already been made, we're still awaiting some major dominoes falling. Especially at the quarterback position. Even with many prominent names still out there in NFL Free Agency (Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson), there has been enough going on to completely shake up our latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

What happens if a prominent quarterback prospect starts to fall down the board a little bit? How much has each team's strategy changed after seeing the first wave of NFL Free Agency?

We're going to take our latest look at the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft after all the biggest signings, the massive DK Metcalf trade, the Geno Smith trade, and plenty of other offseason fallout so far.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward goes #1, Shedeur Sanders falling down the board

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Everything in the rumor mill comes back full circle at one point or another, doesn’t it? It started out that Cam Ward was the most logical choice at #1 overall for the Titans. For a brief period of time, Abdul Carter is the unquestioned #1 overall pick. Then, for a brief time, it’s Travis Hunter.

Now we’ve circled all the way back to Cam Ward, haven’t we? It’s been rumored that Ward is now likely to go 1st overall in the 2025 NFL Draft to either the Titans, Browns, or Giants. The Titans could still trade out of this spot if they don’t truly love Ward but they might talk themselves into him because the people who call the shots for NFL teams in these types of situations aren’t exactly patient.

Someone like Ward could come in and give a major jolt to Brian Callahan’s offense.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns have a choice here if they don’t get a quarterback. They can either go with Travis Hunter who is the best skill player in this draft and one of the most unique guys you’ll ever see, or they can go with a top-tier edge player in Abdul Carter to pair with recently re-signed Myles Garrett.

I don’t know that they can really go wrong in either case because the Browns just desperately need building blocks and direction. They need to put together a squad this year that can be the foundation of what they want to build going forward, and they don’t have to feel obligated to get a long-term option at QB in the building right away.

The Browns need to take a page out of Denver’s playbook last year and play moneyball, pitching the idea to the locker room that “young and hungry” doesn’t know any better.