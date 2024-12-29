2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

The 2025 NFL Draft is only four months away. Let's get into our latest mock draft. It's one round long and will make sure head spin. With each passing week, the clarity at the top of the NFL Draft order becomes apparent.

Right now, the New York Giants have the worst record in the NFL at 2-13 and would currently pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they simply lose their last two games, they will clinch that top pick. The main issue here is that the Giants need a QB, but the QB class is just not nearly as good as it was in 2024.

Perhaps GM Joe Schoen should have elected to not take a WR and instead take the three other first-round QBs that were on the board. Anyway, we've got yet another NFL Mock Draft for you.

This one is one round lock and has some interesting and crazy trades.

2025 NFL Draft order taken before Saturday NFL games on December 28th. Order is current as of Thursday Night Football on December 26th.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: A bit of movement in the top 10?

1. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward may be the best QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. I understand that Shedeur Sanders gets the attention, but Ward may be the better player - it would depend on who you ask. No matter what, the New York Giants have to take a QB.

And with the drama and unwanted attention that Shedeur Sanders sometimes brings, the Giants take Ward. In this instance, the G-Men could also look to acquire a veteran bridge QB. Many teams have embraced this route before with the QB room.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (via NE) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so if they want Shedeur Sanders, they would likely have to move up. In this mock draft, they are able to make a move up with the New England Patriots. You have to at least respect the Raiders for making the move to take a rookie QB, whether or not it works out.

This is how you build a contender in the NFL; you find the QB in the NFL Draft and build the trenches. The Raiders hope that Sanders is the guy of the future for them.