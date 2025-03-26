2025 NFL Draft: 3 running backs who could be surprise 1st-round picks

If there's anything we learned from the 2024 NFL season, it's that the running back is back. In a big way. It's almost ridiculous that Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley wasn't the league MVP. With teams trending more and more toward playing two-high safety looks defensively, they are basically daring opposing offenses to run the ball.

So teams are getting better at it. The free agent running back class that included not only Barkley but Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs (among others) has given us the clearest indication yet that the running back position is back in style around the league. And that could have a major impact on the 2025 NFL Draft with one of the best running back classes we've seen come along in quite some time.

Which players might end up sneaking into the first round as a result of a higher demand for the position?

3 possible surprise first-round running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft

1. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

On top of being an absolute cheat code in the College Football video game, Quinshon Judkins looks like a create-a-player at the running back position overall. He's got the ideal size and frame at the running back position at 6 feet, 220 pounds. He ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, he had a 38.5-inch vertical jump, and he posted an 11-foot broad jump.

In other words, Judkins has the ideal combination of size and athletic traits, and he can obviously play ball. He had at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 16 or 17 touchdowns each of his three collegiate seasons.

It just looks like this guy was tailor-made for the NFL and teams could value him as a first-round player with the impact we saw from the likes of Barkley, Jacobs, and Henry this past season.

2. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

There are a lot of really great running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but you could make the argument that nobody faced a tougher road than Kaleb Johnson. Not that he had a tough time rising through the college ranks or anything, but playing running back at Iowa is a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, you're going to get a lot of carries. On the other hand, teams know that. You're having to deal with loaded boxes because the Hawkeyes' offense is so abysmal when it comes to passing the ball, so Johnson dealt with a loaded box more than anyone else in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Kaleb Johnson:



Iowa doesn't disguise their intent so RBs face stacked boxes often



Johnson faced 7.1 box defenders on avg, #2 most in class



28% of runs vs light box, lowest in class



but when facing a light box?



9.8 YPC, #1 most in class



accounted for 40% of Iowa's offensive… pic.twitter.com/4fIo9t2zwl — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 14, 2025

There's obviously a lot to love about his game, even with his pass-catching abilities being a bit of a projection at this stage. He showed enough at Iowa to warrant first round conversation.

3. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Just like his teammate Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson has all of the traits you typically look for in a featured running back in today's NFL. He might not be 220 pounds, but Henderson has outstanding contact balance and plays with great physicality. One thing that really stands out about Henderson is his third-round value, which extends beyond just catching passes.

Henderson is one of the best pass protecting backs in the class.

One of the things I personally love about this particular player is how much he stepped up as a true freshman at Ohio State. The moment was not too big for him at 18 years old playing on the biggest stages. He's got the "it" factor and love for the game that NFL teams covet.

Henderson's NFL Scouting Combine performance proved he has all of the traits to be a consistent home run threat at the next level.