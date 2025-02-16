With the 2025 NFL Draft right around the corner, let's look at three teams that are guaranteed to take a quarterback in the first round. This is a weak QB class, so it will be interesting to see which teams actually make the jump to take a QB with one of the first 32 selections.

The 2025 NFL Draft class at QB is much different than the 2024 NFL Draft where we saw six passers hear their names called in the first round.

And heck, the second and sixth QBs taken in the 2024 NFL Draft appear to be the best. It's just funny how this position works sometimes. Could there be three teams who are guaranteed to take a first-round QB in 2025? Let's see who they are.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams guaranteed to take a first-round quarterback

New York Giants

From whiffing on the Daniel Jones extension, to letting Saquon Barkley walk out the door, to passing up on three first-round quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants are showing the entire NFL world how to not run a team, and it has now left them with no Barkley and no franchise QB.

They have also gotten themselves into a situation where they are simply forced to take one of the QBs that could still be on the board when the third overall pick rolls around in the 2025 NFL Draft. It did not have to be this way - they could have re-signed Barkley and taken someone like JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

They could have out in place a legitimate QB solution for 2024 and beyond, but they are poorly run and now have to fall in love with a weak QB class.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders could be the team who throws $100 million at Sam Darnold in free agency, but with Pete Carroll now the head coach and him clearly not being a long-term option, the Raiders may want to hammer out their franchise QB situation rather quickly.

Them even trading up for a QB could be likely, as they won't make any progress in the AFC until they actually figure out the QB situation. And while Carroll could probably win games with a Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins at QB, he has to be smart enough to realize that none of the QB options on the open market will get them much of anywhere.

The Raiders have to swing for the fences here and take a QB in in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

This one might actually shock people, but do the Pittsburgh Steelers truly have any other option? This team is going to go nowhere until the long-term QB is brought in. It's time for the Steelers to stop with this goofy mess of bringing in over-the-hill veteran QBs and simply not building the QB room the right way.

It will get them nowhere as we saw in 2024. They lost five games in a row to end the 2024 NFL Season, and even though they are picking lower in the first round, someone like Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss may sneak his way into Round 1. He could give the Steelers and interesting developmental option for the future. I have no idea what a first-round WR would do for them that a QB would not do...

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to quit messing around and take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.