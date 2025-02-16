The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, so let's look at the top team needs for teams picking in the top five. We're now firmly in NFL Draft season, as the NFL Combine is actually also quickly approaching.

Teams are assembling their big boards in hopes that the players they ultimately bring on the roster will be the ones who help turn their franchise around.

It's going to be an interesting two months leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, as we still have not yet hit free agency, which can always change things from where they are now. Let's look at the top roster needs for teams picking in the top five of the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: Top needs for teams picking in the top 5

1. Tennessee Titans - QB, WR

To the surprise of no one, the Tennessee Titans are picking first overall and need a franchise QB. Will Levis simply isn't it, so QB is their most urgent need, but this team could also use another wide receiver, as they traded DeAndre Hopkins in 2024, and their only other WR of note is Calvin Ridley, who just isn't all that good.

The Titans are a mess and need some key offensive positions.

2. Cleveland Browns - QB, WR

The Cleveland Browns are also another team that needs the QB and WR positions to get sorted out. Even with their second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, we may not see them take a QB or WR with that selection, which may not make any sense, but there isn't a clear-cut top QB or wide receiver on the board to warrant using this high pick on.

If I had to guess, the Browns would take someone along the defensive line.

3. New York Giants - QB, OL

The New York Giants needing a quarterback and some offensive line help is a tale as old as time. GM Joe Schoen has been a disaster and may only have one more crack at this thing. I would say that the Giants are as likely a team as any to take a QB with the third overall pick, but neither Shedeur Sanders nor Cam Ward feel worthy enough of that selection.

We'll see how the Giants navigate this crucial offseason.

4. New England Patriots - OL, WR

The New England Patriots do have the QB in place, as Drake Maye showed quite a bit as a young rookie. The Pats have to protect him more and also need to give him some viable wide receivers. Now having Mike Vrabel has the head coach should make things a bit easier overall, but at the end of the day, this team simply needs more talent on the roster.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - CB, OL

Needing some help at cornerback and along the offensive line, the Jacksonville Jaguars will finally hope that Liam Coen is the head coach to unlock Trevor Lawrence for good and get this franchise on the right track. They've got some nice pieces on offense but do have a QB that has underperformed a bit.

I would expect to see some OL reinforcements and a remade secondary for the 2025 Jaguars.